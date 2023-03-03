Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Back by Popular Demand, Young People's Theatre Presents YOU AND I Theatre for “Walking Babies” (and Their Adults!)

This one-of-a-kind experience engages little explorers (and their caregivers) in discovery through colour, sound, touch and movement.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Young People's Theatre's (YPT's) much-loved You and I returns to the Studio Theatre for a very special limited engagement. Created by celebrated theatre veteran Maja Ardal and directed by former YPT Artistic Director Allen MacInnis, You and I is a multi-sensory, playfully interactive adventure specially designed for "walking babies" - ages 18 months to 3 years.

This one-of-a-kind experience engages little explorers (and their caregivers) in discovery through colour, sound, touch and movement. Following its world premiere at YPT in 2020 and tours in 2022, You and I returns to YPT Mar. 15-26 after visiting the Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa (Mar. 8-12).

"This play, made specifically for what we call 'walking babies', was such a pleasure to create from scratch," says MacInnis. "To our delight, Maja's research and our collective hunches paid off and the children and their caregivers were completely engaged. Why haven't we been creating plays for this age group all along? Reviving the show last year and playing to babies who were born during COVID-19 was completely enthralling. It underscores that live, human connection is vital - for us all, not just babies!"

You and I features Kih Becke (Elf the Musical, The Grand Theatre) and Amy Lee (Jasp of Morro and Jasp - the Dora and Canadian Comedy Award-winning clown duo). The performance is followed by playtime, in which Becke and Lee playfully engage with audience members (both babies and caregivers) using elements from the production.

"You and I is a joyful and lively show that connects caregiver and child," says Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. "It offers that first theatrical experience for our youngest audience members."

Additional credits include: Designer: Lokki Ma; Sound & Lighting Designer: Joshua Hind, Dramaturgy: Stephen Colella; Stage Management: Maya Bowers.

You and I

Created by Maja Ardal Directed by Allen MacInnis

Featuring Kih Becke and Amy Lee

Performances:

Weekdays: March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 at 11:00AM & 2:30PM

Saturdays: March 18 & 25 at 11:00AM & 2:30PM Sundays: March 19 & 26 at 11:00AM & 2:30PM

Recommended for ages 18 months to 3 years

Tickets: Baby/Youth 1-18/Senior 65+: $5 (no service charge on child ticket) Adult 19+: $20 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org Box Office: 416.862.2222




Four New Artists To Join COCs Ensemble Studio For 2023/2024 Photo
Four New Artists To Join COC's Ensemble Studio For 2023/2024
The COC Ensemble Studio welcomes four rising artists starting in the company's 2023/2024 season: soprano Karoline Podolak, tenor Wesley Harrison, baritone Korin Thomas-Smith, and pianist Mattia Senesi. The four officially join the highly specialized development program for Canadian opera professionals this August, alongside returning sopranos Ariane Cossette and Charlotte Siegel, mezzo-sopranos Alex Hetherington and Queen Hezumuryango, and pianist Brian Cho.
Review: PRODIGAL at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: PRODIGAL at Streetcar Crowsnest
What did our critic think of PRODIGAL at Streetcar Crowsnest? PRODIGAL, written and directed by The Howland Company's Paolo Santalucia and now playing at Crow's Theatre, takes place entirely in the kitchen of the wealthy Clark family over a weekend where the past comes home to roost. Patriarch Rowan Clark (Rick Roberts) finds out that he is about to come into a powerful political position, as his son Henry (Cameron Laurie) and daughter-in-law to be Sadie (Veronica Hortiguela) celebrate their engagement in the other room. Unfortunately for him, his prodigal son chooses that evening to return, mostly because he finds he's been cut off from the family funding to preserve their clean image under the added scrutiny politics will require.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Season
Today, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) announces its highly anticipated 2023/24 season, featuring a wide variety of musical experiences that celebrate exceptional talent across genres and reflect Toronto's diverse communities.
Toronto Dance Theatre Presents CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY Photo
Toronto Dance Theatre Presents CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY
Completing an energizing 22.23 season, Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT) is thrilled to announce the details of a spring duet of new works – Convergent Divergency – on stage at the Winchester Street Theatre March 23 – 25 and March 30 – April 1.

More Hot Stories For You


Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 SeasonToronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Season
March 1, 2023

Today, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) announces its highly anticipated 2023/24 season, featuring a wide variety of musical experiences that celebrate exceptional talent across genres and reflect Toronto's diverse communities.
Toronto Dance Theatre Presents CONVERGENT DIVERGENCYToronto Dance Theatre Presents CONVERGENT DIVERGENCY
March 1, 2023

Completing an energizing 22.23 season, Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT) is thrilled to announce the details of a spring duet of new works – Convergent Divergency – on stage at the Winchester Street Theatre March 23 – 25 and March 30 – April 1.
HAYDEN Comes to Massey Hall in MayHAYDEN Comes to Massey Hall in May
March 1, 2023

Massey Hall welcomes back one of Toronto's most beloved singer-songwriters, Hayden on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, March 3, at 10am ET
Grand Theatre Presents the World Premiere of RUBABOO: A Métis Cabaret with Andrea MenardGrand Theatre Presents the World Premiere of RUBABOO: A Métis Cabaret with Andrea Menard
March 1, 2023

Songs and stories of reconciliation, advocacy, and love will flow through the Grand Theatre’s Spriet Stage from March 7th through 25th at the world premiere of Rubaboo: A Métis Cabaret with Andrea Menard. Derived from the Michif word for “leftovers stew” or “big pot,” Rubaboo will take audiences on an intimate, moving, and joyous musical journey – led by award-winning singer and songwriter, Andrea Menard.
Mirvish's CAA Theatre Set to be DemolishedMirvish's CAA Theatre Set to be Demolished
February 28, 2023

Mirvish’s CAA Theatre is set to be demolished.
share