Back by Popular Demand, Young People's Theatre Presents YOU AND I Theatre for “Walking Babies” (and Their Adults!)

Young People's Theatre's (YPT's) much-loved You and I returns to the Studio Theatre for a very special limited engagement. Created by celebrated theatre veteran Maja Ardal and directed by former YPT Artistic Director Allen MacInnis, You and I is a multi-sensory, playfully interactive adventure specially designed for "walking babies" - ages 18 months to 3 years.

This one-of-a-kind experience engages little explorers (and their caregivers) in discovery through colour, sound, touch and movement. Following its world premiere at YPT in 2020 and tours in 2022, You and I returns to YPT Mar. 15-26 after visiting the Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa (Mar. 8-12).

"This play, made specifically for what we call 'walking babies', was such a pleasure to create from scratch," says MacInnis. "To our delight, Maja's research and our collective hunches paid off and the children and their caregivers were completely engaged. Why haven't we been creating plays for this age group all along? Reviving the show last year and playing to babies who were born during COVID-19 was completely enthralling. It underscores that live, human connection is vital - for us all, not just babies!"

You and I features Kih Becke (Elf the Musical, The Grand Theatre) and Amy Lee (Jasp of Morro and Jasp - the Dora and Canadian Comedy Award-winning clown duo). The performance is followed by playtime, in which Becke and Lee playfully engage with audience members (both babies and caregivers) using elements from the production.

"You and I is a joyful and lively show that connects caregiver and child," says Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. "It offers that first theatrical experience for our youngest audience members."

Additional credits include: Designer: Lokki Ma; Sound & Lighting Designer: Joshua Hind, Dramaturgy: Stephen Colella; Stage Management: Maya Bowers.

You and I

Created by Maja Ardal Directed by Allen MacInnis

Featuring Kih Becke and Amy Lee

Performances:

Weekdays: March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 at 11:00AM & 2:30PM

Saturdays: March 18 & 25 at 11:00AM & 2:30PM Sundays: March 19 & 26 at 11:00AM & 2:30PM

Recommended for ages 18 months to 3 years

Tickets: Baby/Youth 1-18/Senior 65+: $5 (no service charge on child ticket) Adult 19+: $20 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org Box Office: 416.862.2222