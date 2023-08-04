Review: Rich Melodies and Bromance at KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD at Soulpepper

If you ever told anyone that the Epic of Gilgamesh was your favourite book, you were probably lying to impress them, and it probably didn’t work. The Epic of Gilgamesh, widely considered the oldest surviving written story, is often taught in schools and universities, though more for its place in history than its literary charms. The story is shapeless, the characters absurd, and it takes the precision and care of an archeologist to extract any themes worth relating to.

That’s why I was equally confused and impressed to learn that Soulpepper was premiering a new work of musical theatre based on the Epic of Gilgamesh. KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD, which opened last week, is a loose adaptation of a very old classic. It weaves together the familiar tale of the king Gilgamesh (Ahmed Moneka) and his trusty beast-friend Enkidu (Jesse LaVercombe) with a contemporary new story about Ahmed (Moneka), an Iraqi refugee resettled in Toronto, and Jesse (LaVercombe), a struggling actor. The two meet one fateful afternoon at an overpriced hipster cafe in Toronto and form an improbably quick and close friendship. Bonding over ancient Sumerian literature - you know, like bros do - and some psychedelic mushrooms, the two quickly become inseparable.

If KING GILGAMESH & THE MAN OF THE WILD doesn’t bring it with the plot, it more than delivers on music. Moneka’s voice is warm and rich like fresh brioche. He is joined on stage by the Moneka Arabic Jazz band and LaVercombe on piano. Their music is vibrant and joyful, uplifting. I’m not the first person to observe that there’s a unique pleasure in listening to singing in a language you don’t understand; it forces you to engage with a less cognitive, more emotional part of your brain. Outside the frontal lobe, melodies feel richer and rhythms sharper.

If you’re not trying to get that English lit credit, you can give the Epic of Gilgamesh a pass. But if you find a chance to see Moneka Arabic Jazz live, don’t hesitate to get lost in the music of one of the most exciting bands in Toronto.