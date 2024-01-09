BWW Q&A: Tynomi Banks On AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at Brampton On Stage

Jan. 09, 2024

BWW Q&A: Tynomi Banks On AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at Brampton On Stage

Canada’s legendary queen welcomes you inside the life and career of a superstar drag performer with AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS, live on The Rose Mainstage!

Performing iconic numbers and brand new material mixed with funny stories, Tynomi Banks dishes on celebrity run-ins, her experience on Canada’s Drag Race, lessons from her mom, and more.

Tynomi Banks is an International, world-class Drag Entertainer. Recognized best for her full production performances, Banks dominates a stage while radiating a powerful, but playful energy. Her hustle lead her to become the first Drag Entertainer to perform in Toronto’s Dundas Square during World Pride 2014.

In just one month, during Pride 2018, she became the first Drag Entertainer to work with Hudson’s Bay Company and the only Queen to partner with Spotify for a featured playlist, which also resulted in a billboard over Dundas Square in Toronto during Pride.  She has since partnered with Sephora, Shoppers Beauty, Amazon, Absolut, Netflix, Crest, and Ikea to name a few. Banks became the first Drag Entertainer to be the trophy bearer at the 7th Annual Canadian Screen Awards. 

In 2021, Banks was the only drag performer to be featured in a SuperBowl ad other than Rupaul herself.  Then in February, she partnered with Black Lives Matter Canada to create and sell a line of merchandise where partial proceeds went to dismantle all forms of anti-Black racism, liberate Blackness, support Black healing, affirm Black existence, and create freedom to love and self-determine. Catch Tynomi Banks on Season 1 of Canada's Drag Race on Crave (Canada), LogoTV (USA) and BBC3 (UK).  

How did it feel to become the first Drag Entertainer to perform in Toronto’s Dundas Square during World Pride 2014?

I’ve always had goals for myself and when I achieve them, it reminds me that there are so many possibilities out there and my world opens up. That moment was very important because my mom came to see me perform for the first time in drag and it meant the world to me. Plus, it was World Pride, which is a massive, global event. And to top it all off, Beyonce performed at Dundas Square on that very same stage a year before and I remember thinking to myself, it would be amazing to be on the same stage as her and suddenly, I was there.

How was your experience on Season 1 of Canada's Drag Race?

I have very mixed feeling about it. On one hand, I couldn’t say no to the opportunity. I was very honoured to be in the first cast for the Canadian franchise. On the other hand, I don’t think I was able to show my true self because I was so in my head. I was worried about what other people would think about me, resulting in not the best version of myself. However, what I did learn is that I am enough, and I don’t need other people’s validation to be happy or successful.

How was your experience being featured in a SuperBowl ad, a platform not frequently shared by drag performers?

The opportunity came at the strangest of times – deep COVID. Not only is being in a Superbowl commercial a once in a lifetime experience, it also lifted my spirits during a time that was so hard to navigate personally and professionally. Me being able to take part in a massive ad campaign like this was more important than I knew on so many levels. The amount of support and comments I received from others in my community was overwhelming and I’m so glad I could represent drag artists in such a visible way.

Can you share some funny stories or memorable moments from your career that you will be sharing in your show?

When I’m in a front of an audience, I’m a very spontaneous person. Every show is different, and I find I connect better with a crowd this way. That said, what you can expect are high-energy, beautiful performances with lots of dance. An ode to some of the most iconic divas like Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summers. But you will also find moments where I think you will really connected to words of songs I’m singing. The whole experience is meant to give you an amazing night with friends and leave you feeling entertained and wanting more.

Tickets available at Click Here




