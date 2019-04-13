BWW Interview: Chilina Kennedy Talks BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

BroadwayWorld Toronto sits down with Chilina Kennedy, star of BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, to discuss her childhood, a very pregnant callback audition, and her journey with the show over the past 1000+ performances.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Chilina Kennedy stars in BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, running through May 5, 2019 at Mirvish's Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, ON.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.mirvish.com/shows/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical-2018





