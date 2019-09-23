Art Of Time Marks 50th Anniversary Of The Beatles' ABBEY ROAD

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles' Abbey Road, the Art of Time Ensemble, under the artistic direction of founder Andrew Burashko, presents the entire album - re-imagined, re-invented and performed by top Canadian artists from the worlds of pop, classical, and jazz. This very special concert runs September 26 - 28 nightly at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.



The legendary album will be performed by Canadian pop icons Andy Maize (Skydiggers), Jeremy Fisher, Craig Northey (of cult favourite Odds) and Jason Plumb (of The Waltons).



Of these artists, Burashko says "I selected these four singers because I'm a big fan of all four and we are all huge Beatles fans. I think it's the perfect combination for the songs on this album."



Art of Time first performed the Abbey Road album in 2009; each track was "re-invented" through newly-commissioned arrangements by different composer/arrangers including: Roberto Occhipinti, Shelly Berger, Robert Carli, Kevin Fox, Jonathan Goldsmith, Jim McGrath, Dan Parr, David Occhipinti and Cameron Wilson.



The outstanding musicians who will perform these re-visioned works include: Andrew Burashko - Piano, John Johnson - Sax, Andrew Downing - Bass, Kevin Turcotte - Trumpet, Douglas Perry - Viola, Rob Piltch - Guitar, Drew Jurecka - Violin, and many others.



Abbey Road was released on September 26, 1969 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time as well as one of the most important in the history of popular music. In 2003, the album was placed at number fourteen on Rolling Stone magazine's list of "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time."



Some of The Beatles most enduring songs are on Abbey Road: Something, Come Together, Here Comes The Sun, Because. Get ready for a huge treat.



The Art of Time Ensemble's season sponsor is Invesco Trimark. These concerts are sponsored by Slaight Music.

***

Now in its twenty-first season, the Art of Time Ensemble is one of Toronto's most innovative and artistically resonant music ensembles. Under founding Artistic Director Andrew Burashko, the ensemble provides a unique performance experience that breaks down barriers between musical and other artistic disciplines. Art of Time Ensemble uses the vibrancy of classical music as a launching pad for an examination of contemporary artistic expression through all music and performance forms, the results appealing to a broad range of audiences.



Art of Time Ensemble presents The Beatles' ABBEY ROAD On the occasion of its 50th Anniversary Thursday, September 26 - Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8pm Harbourfront Centre Theatre, Harbourfront Centre, 231 Queens Quay West Tickets: $25-$64 (Discounts for students, under 30s and groups 10+) Box Office: 416-973-4000 or online at www.artoftimeensemble.com





