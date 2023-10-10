Alumnae Theatre's FireWorks Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Running Nov. 8th-26th.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton Photo 1 Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre Photo 4 Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Alumnae Theatre's FireWorks Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Alumnae Theatre's FireWorks Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Alumnae Theatre, Canada's oldest women-led theatre company, proudly announces the 10th anniversary celebration of its renowned FireWorks Festival. This remarkable milestone highlights a decade of extraordinary theatrical productions and artistic excellence. The festival, run entirely by dedicated volunteers, has been a cornerstone of Toronto's cultural scene, with a rich history of promoting women's contributions to the Toronto theatre community for over a century.

This year's FireWorks Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing three captivating plays that exemplify Alumnae Theatre's commitment to celebrating diverse voices and innovative storytelling.

The Caligula Exiles (Nov. 8-12)

Written by Sarah Danielle Pitman. Directed by Cassidy Saddler.

Set against the backdrop of an unnamed coastal lighthouse, "The Caligula Exiles" transports the audience into a world of tempestuous storms, cantankerous lighthouse keepers, and a ghost with a passion for poetry. When a bewildered castaway washes ashore, the lighthouse keeper must find a way to return him to safety, all while navigating the ghost's desperate desire for companionship at the lighthouse. This epic tale is a lyrical blend of humour and tragedy, exploring the depths of human connection.

Smoke Ville (Nov. 15-19)

Written by Genevieve Adam. Directed by Darcy Gerhart.

‘Smoke Ville' takes audiences on a journey through time, from 1792 to the modern day, as it unravels the consequences of a storm that forces the first Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada to shelter in the home of Daniel Reynolds. The hilarious Culture Clash between a big city historian and a skeptical local librarian in the small town of Smoke Ville promises a humorous and thought-provoking exploration of history, identity, and community.

The Great Kelleys (Nov. 22-26)

Written by Natalie Frijia. Directed by Shannon Farrell.

After Pat Kelley's passing, his wife's unwavering belief in his return sets off a chain of comically absurd events where someone outside their four walls learns too much about the mad Kelley household in which; one is praying, one is plotting, one killing time and one rotting in the upstairs bedroom. In "The Great Kelleys," the audience is invited into the quirky and eccentric world of the Kelley household, where the lines between grief, hope, and family are delightfully blurred.

As we celebrate a decade of outstanding theatre and artistic excellence, Alumnae Theatre invites you to join us at the FireWorks Festival from November 8th to November 26th, 2023. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness remarkable performances by talented artists, all within the historic walls of the ‘Alum.

For ticket information and further details, please visit https://bit.ly/AlumnaeFireworks

Alumnae Theatre's FireWorks Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Streetcar Crowsnest

Arbery’s play is a fascinating and multifaceted look into the unexamined front of a burgeoning culture war. The Howland Company gives this 2020 Pulitzer finalist the thoughtful, unsettling and passionate production it deserves. It’s the kind of show that you’ll still be talking about weeks later.

2
The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Announces 2024 Season Photo
The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Announces 2024 Season

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope announces their 2024 season, featuring world premieres, concerts, and family programming. Check out the lineup here!

3
Canadian Stage to Present the Canadian Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY in November Photo
Canadian Stage to Present the Canadian Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY in November

Don't miss the Canadian premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Canadian Stage. Experience the critically acclaimed play that traces the history of the Lehman Brothers, running from November 14-26.

4
DEAD PARENTS SOCIETY: A Dark Sketch Comedy Revue Returns For The 2023 Next Stage Theatre F Photo
DEAD PARENTS SOCIETY: A Dark Sketch Comedy Revue Returns For The 2023 Next Stage Theatre Festival

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy. Dead Parents Society, a dark sketch comedy revue directed by Kirsten Rasmussen, will shine a light at the end of the tunnel at the 2023 Next Stage Theatre Festival at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Peter Rabbit Tale
Wychwood Theatre (9/30-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dead Parents Society: A Dark Sketch Comedy Revue
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (10/18-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet Presented by RBC Starring Ahad Raza Mir
The Rose (10/12-10/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jake's Gift
The Rose Studio (11/09-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Vagina Monologues
Cyril Clark (10/26-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You