Alumnae Theatre's FireWorks Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Alumnae Theatre, Canada's oldest women-led theatre company, proudly announces the 10th anniversary celebration of its renowned FireWorks Festival. This remarkable milestone highlights a decade of extraordinary theatrical productions and artistic excellence. The festival, run entirely by dedicated volunteers, has been a cornerstone of Toronto's cultural scene, with a rich history of promoting women's contributions to the Toronto theatre community for over a century.

This year's FireWorks Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing three captivating plays that exemplify Alumnae Theatre's commitment to celebrating diverse voices and innovative storytelling.

The Caligula Exiles (Nov. 8-12)

Written by Sarah Danielle Pitman. Directed by Cassidy Saddler.

Set against the backdrop of an unnamed coastal lighthouse, "The Caligula Exiles" transports the audience into a world of tempestuous storms, cantankerous lighthouse keepers, and a ghost with a passion for poetry. When a bewildered castaway washes ashore, the lighthouse keeper must find a way to return him to safety, all while navigating the ghost's desperate desire for companionship at the lighthouse. This epic tale is a lyrical blend of humour and tragedy, exploring the depths of human connection.

Smoke Ville (Nov. 15-19)

Written by Genevieve Adam. Directed by Darcy Gerhart.

‘Smoke Ville' takes audiences on a journey through time, from 1792 to the modern day, as it unravels the consequences of a storm that forces the first Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada to shelter in the home of Daniel Reynolds. The hilarious Culture Clash between a big city historian and a skeptical local librarian in the small town of Smoke Ville promises a humorous and thought-provoking exploration of history, identity, and community.

The Great Kelleys (Nov. 22-26)

Written by Natalie Frijia. Directed by Shannon Farrell.

After Pat Kelley's passing, his wife's unwavering belief in his return sets off a chain of comically absurd events where someone outside their four walls learns too much about the mad Kelley household in which; one is praying, one is plotting, one killing time and one rotting in the upstairs bedroom. In "The Great Kelleys," the audience is invited into the quirky and eccentric world of the Kelley household, where the lines between grief, hope, and family are delightfully blurred.

As we celebrate a decade of outstanding theatre and artistic excellence, Alumnae Theatre invites you to join us at the FireWorks Festival from November 8th to November 26th, 2023. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness remarkable performances by talented artists, all within the historic walls of the ‘Alum.

For ticket information and further details, please visit https://bit.ly/AlumnaeFireworks