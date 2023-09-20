Alexandra Stréliski Comes to Trinity-St. Paul's Centre in January

Fresh off her sold-out Toronto Spring performance at TD Music Hall, Alexandra Stréliski returns to the city for a special concert at Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10am ET and are available at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

The Néo-Romance tour kicked-off last spring following the debut of Alexandra Stréliski’s third album, Néo-Romance which charted as the #2 best selling album in Canada upon its release.

With her new Néo-Romance concert, Alexandra Stréliski hopes to push the neoclassical world out of its boundaries and offer a refreshing take to the genre. Inspired by the beauty of nature and the spontaneity of the Romantic era, the pianist invites her audience to immerse themselves in the music and allow their imagination to run free. After its performance in Toronto, Néo-Romance will travel to Europe, before returning to Canada and the United States for a 50+ date tour that has already sold over 50,000 tickets worldwide.

Alexandra Stréliski has over 300 million streams worldwide. INSCAPE has sold 140,000 albums in Canada, where it is certified platinum, in addition to winning five Félix and a JUNO award (Instrumental Album of the Year). INSCAPE is also one of the three best-sellers of 2019 and 2020 in Quebec, it won Album of the Year at the Independent Music Awards, and it was nominated on the 2019 Polaris Music Prize Long List. Alexandra Stréliski’s music was heard in Sharp Objects and the Big Little Lies Season 2 round-table, both on HBO, and at the Hugo Boss fashion show during the New York Fashion Week. The album climbed the classical music charts in more than 20 countries worldwide. The INSCAPE concert received a Silver Ticket from l’ADISQ and sold more than 40,000 tickets throughout the province. Pianoscope— Stréliski’s first opus — is certified gold in Canada, and its songs have been heard in Dallas Buyers Club, Demolition, and during the Oscars ceremony in 2014.

Billboard called Stréliski “One of the foremost new stars in modern classical” and Noisey stated that “her music is a contrast of depth and fragility that uncannily resembles the human condition itself.”

