Aisslinn Nosky to Lead Tafelmusik Concerts And US Tour

Toronto audiences can catch Passions Revealed on February 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, before the US Tour.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Canadian violinist Aisslinn Nosky returns to direct Passions Revealed, a program of music exploring the peaks and valleys of the human emotional landscape. Concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society of Boston since 2011, Nosky is a former member of Tafelmusik and a perennial fan favourite. Toronto audiences can catch Passions Revealed on February 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, before Nosky joins Tafelmusik on the road for a six-city U.S. tour—the orchestra's first international foray since 2019. Tickets for the Toronto performances are available at tafelmusik.org.

Does music truly have the power to stir our emotions? Baroque composers believed so, and strove to excite the passions of the soul through their works. From the wistful yearning of Locatelli's Concerto grosso in C Minor to the buoyant cheer of Telemann's Orchestral Suite in B-flat Major, the music featured in Passions Revealed is sure to tug at our heartstrings.

Vivaldi conjures up phantoms and dreamscapes in his evocative Concerto for bassoon “La Notte” (The Night), featuring Tafelmusik's own Dominic Teresi, and a bold Overture by Fasch contrasts with a radiant Chaconne celebrating love from Marais' Alcyone. 

The grand finale of Tafelmusik's journey through the gamut of baroque passions is Bach's masterful Concerto for 2 violins in D Minor.

“We can't wait to welcome Aisslinn Nosky back to Toronto for Passions Revealed,” says Artistic Co-Director Cristina Zacharias. “Aisslinn's passion and energy as a performer inspired this exciting program that explores a vast range of emotion. She joins Tafelmusik's newest violinist, Johanna Novom, in one of our favourite pieces, the Bach Double Violin concerto—sure to be a program highlight. In March, we look forward to taking Passions Revealed to audiences in the eastern U.S. for our first international tour since 2019.”

TOUR DATES

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra
Passions Revealed
with Aisslinn Nosky, guest director and violin soloist
February 23, 24 & 25, 2024 at 8 PM                         
Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre
Tickets start at $23.50. Available at tafelmusik.org

Tafelmusik's Passions Revealed US tour, Feb 29 to Mar 13, 2024:

March 1, 8:00 PM

Mees Hall, Capital University, Columbus, OH
Presented by Early Music in Columbus
 

March 3, 7:00 PM

E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, Washington University, St Louis, MO
Presented by Washington University in St Louis, Department of Music
 

March 5, 7:30 PM

Morse Recital Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT
Presented by The Yale School of Music 
 

March 8, 8:00 PM

Bailey Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
Presented by Cornell Concert Series
 

March 10, 3:00 PM

Miller Theatre, at Columbia University, New York, NY
Presented by the Miller Theatre
 

March 12, 7:30 PM

Old Cabell Hall Auditorium, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Presented by Tuesday Evening Concert Series

Tafelmusik gratefully acknowledges the support of the Canada Council for the Arts for its 2024 U.S. tour.

Website: tafelmusik.org
Social media: Join the conversation on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify

Tafelmusik gratefully acknowledges the support of BMO, Presenting Sponsor of the 2023/24 concert season. We are also grateful to our government partners Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, and the Ontario Trillium Foundation.  

ABOUT AISSLINN NOSKY
 


The dynamic Canadian violinist Aisslinn Nosky has captivated audiences around the world. Her fierce passion for early music and skill as a soloist and director have generated robust appreciation. Hailed as “superb” by The New York Times and “a fearsomely powerful musician” by The Toronto Star, widespread demand for Aisslinn continues to grow.
Aisslinn was appointed Concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society of Boston in 2011. She has also appeared as guest director and soloist with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Holland Baroque, Portland Baroque Orchestra, and Juilliard 415. She was a member of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra from 2005 to 2016. She served as Principal Guest Conductor of the Niagara Symphony from 2016 to 2019, and was Guest Artist-in-Residence of the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra.

Aisslinn has recorded the complete Haydn and Mozart violin concertos with the Handel and Haydn Society.

 

ABOUT TAFELMUSIK

Tafelmusik is a world-renowned period orchestra and choir in the heart of Toronto.

Founded 45 years ago on the pillars of passion, learning, and artistic excellence, Tafelmusik brings a fresh perspective to baroque music and beyond. Historically informed performances of 17th- to 19th-century instrumental and choral music share the stage with exciting multimedia programs, bold new commissions, and intriguing cross-cultural collaborations. The orchestra plays on period instruments, and all performances are illuminated by scholarship. From dynamic live concerts at Jeanne Lamon Hall in Toronto's historic Trinity-St Paul's Centre and stunning Koerner Hall, to international tours, award-winning recordings, and inspiring education programs, Tafelmusik is a musical powerhouse with a reputation for thrilling and delighting audiences. 




