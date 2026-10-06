AN IMPROV HALLOWEEN Cast Announced for Second City Toronto
Big Rat Theatre's 19th production will let audiences choose the setting and characters for a narrative improv performance.
The cast for 'An Improv Halloween' has been announced for this Friday's show! Each of the three shows features a rotating cast of Toronto's best improvisers, bringing an improvised Halloween story to life, based on audience suggestions.
This Friday's cast is Anthony Sardinha, Bridget Cann, Katie Chin, Kent Penaranda, Nikki Ashworth, Nitin Rhymes W/ Kitten, and Tyler Mann. Other cast members for the rest of the month include Alan Belerique, Allison Mah, Célestine Fakoubé, Kara Austria, Paul JP, and Peggy Hamilton.
'An Improv Halloween' is the 19th show by Big Rat Theatre, who produced improv, comedy, musical, and game shows around Toronto. Headed up by Tyler Mann, Big Rat Theatre's 'An Improv Halloween' will let audiences pick the setting and characters for the show, which is a longform narrative improv, telling one big story over the course of the evening.
The first show is Friday October 9th 8:30pm, doors open 30 mins before showtime. Tickets can be purchased here An Improv Halloween - The Second City, or you can call the box office at (416) 343-0011. The John Candy Box Theatre is located inside Second City Toronto at One York Street, and is a fully accessible venue. For details regarding parking and accessibility, visit the website.
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