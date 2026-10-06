AN IMPROV HALLOWEEN Cast Announced for Second City Toronto

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The cast for 'An Improv Halloween' has been announced for this Friday's show! Each of the three shows features a rotating cast of Toronto's best improvisers, bringing an improvised Halloween story to life, based on audience suggestions.

This Friday's cast is Anthony Sardinha, Bridget Cann, Katie Chin, Kent Penaranda, Nikki Ashworth, Nitin Rhymes W/ Kitten, and Tyler Mann. Other cast members for the rest of the month include Alan Belerique, Allison Mah, Célestine Fakoubé, Kara Austria, Paul JP, and Peggy Hamilton.

'An Improv Halloween' is the 19th show by Big Rat Theatre, who produced improv, comedy, musical, and game shows around Toronto. Headed up by Tyler Mann, Big Rat Theatre's 'An Improv Halloween' will let audiences pick the setting and characters for the show, which is a longform narrative improv, telling one big story over the course of the evening.

The first show is Friday October 9th 8:30pm, doors open 30 mins before showtime. Tickets can be purchased here An Improv Halloween - The Second City, or you can call the box office at (416) 343-0011. The John Candy Box Theatre is located inside Second City Toronto at One York Street, and is a fully accessible venue. For details regarding parking and accessibility, visit the website.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 00 Hrs 30 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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