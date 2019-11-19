A WHOLE NEW WORLD: The Musical Magic Of Alan Menken Announced At Angelwalk Theatre

On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Angelwalk Theatre will present A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken in the Jane Mallett Theatre at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

Perfect for the whole family...revisit your childhood with the iconic music of Alan Menken, the master songwriter of Aladdin, Beauty And The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, and Little Shop Of Horrors. Discover how one man's music gave us a whole new world of animated characters, stories, and classic films. Hear all your favourite hits including Be Our Guest, Part Of Your World, Friend Like Me, Under The Sea, Colors of the Wind, Go The Distance, Suddenly Seymour, and of course, A Whole New World.

Music Directed by Scott Christian (Charlottetown Festival, Drayton Entertainment, Neptune Theatre), the all-star cast will include Thom Allison (Killjoys, Broadway, Stratford, Shaw), Elena Juatco (CTV's JANN, Mirvish's Kinky Boots, Les Misérables), Evangelia Kambites (Citadel's Hadestown, Stratford's Little Shop of Horrors, Billy Elliot), and Adrian Marchuk (Frankie Valli in Toronto and Las Vegas Jersey Boys, Fabrizio in The Light in the Piazza, Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber).

The show premiered at Theatre Collingwood in the Historic Gayety Theatre in 2018 and will also be performing at the Flato Markham Theatre (Dec. 6), the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (Dec. 7), and the River Run Centre in Guelph (Dec. 13) as part of its 2019 tour.

A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken is one of four musical documentary concert shows created by Adrian Marchuk (Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber; The Sweetest Sounds: The Richard Rodgers Legacy; and Over The Rainbow: The Harold Arlen Story) that take you inside the lives of the greatest composers of Broadway and Hollywood.

Angelwalk Theatre is a not-for-profit professional musical theatre company based in Toronto that promotes an environment of equity, inclusion, and diversity. Founded in 2009, it is dedicated to producing musical theatre and to providing opportunities to students, emerging artists and professional artists. To date, Angelwalk Theatre has produced 18 musicals and has been nominated for 11 Dora Mavor Moore Awards. Select credits include the world premiere of Off-Broadway On Stage; the Canadian premieres of Stars of David, Ordinary Days, and I Love You Because; and the Toronto premieres of Altar Boyz and Title of Show. Through its productions, Angelwalk Theatre has raised money for The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and Heart & Stroke.



Runs: Sunday, December 8, 2019 - 2:00 pm

Tickets: $20-$65 Children, Student, Artsworker & Under 30 pricing available

Location: Jane Mallett Theatre, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts 27 Front Street East, Toronto

Tickets: www.angelwalk.ca







