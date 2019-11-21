A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret Returns To Buddies In Bad Times Theatre

For the last 10 years, performer, music director, and "cabaret sensation" Chris Tsujiuchi has been trotting out the ugly sweaters, defiling beloved carols and putting on a hell of a show, as his band of merry musicians help him raise the spirit of the season. Last year, for the 10th anniversary of the Christmas Cabaret, Tsujiuchi moved his show to the Jane Mallet Theatre and was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards in the best cabaret performance or solo concert category!

This year, he returns to his home, the largest queer theatre in the world - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. You can expect amazing music, story telling, comedy, improv, special guests, choreography... what more could you ask for?!

December 5th, 6th, and 7th, at 7:30pm (doors at 7pm)

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

12 Alexander St.

Tickets: 416-975-8555 or http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/a-very-chris-terical-christmas-cabaret/2019-12-05/





