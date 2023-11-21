A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Campbell House Museum This Holiday Season

Performances run December 6th-22nd.
The Three Ships Collective - with the support of Soup Can Theatre - has announced the return of A Christmas Carol! Now in its fifth festive year, the immersive and award-winning production will once again transform the historic and picturesque Campbell House Museum, filling it with mirth, music, and merriment!
This unique theatrical experience invites audience members to step into the world of Victorian England and follow flinty miser Ebenezer Scrooge on his ghostly journey of redemption. Written by Justin Haigh (Love is a Poverty You Can Sell, Behold the Barfly!), directed by Sare Thorpe (No Exit, Marat/Sade, Heretic), and brought to life by a Click Here (including audience favourite Thomas Gough in his critically-acclaimed role as Scrooge), this adaptation of Charles Dickens' story features original scenes, characters, songs, and dialogue, making it a re-imagining of the beloved holiday tale unlike any other.
After yearly sold-out runs and Click Here from both the press and public alike, A Christmas Carol at the Campbell House is one of Toronto's newest holiday traditions and one the season's most anticipated events!
Cast: Thomas Gough, Chloe Bradt, Will Carr, Justine Christensen, Nicholas Eddie, Alyzia Inès Fabregui, Deebs Franz, John Fray, Renisha Henry, Jonnie Lombard, Manon Ens-Lapointe, Ava Marquis, Luke Marty, Briony Merritt, Jesse Nerenberg
Creative Team:
Director – Sare Thorpe
Playwright / Assistant Director – Justin Haigh
Composer / Music Director Emeritus - Pratik Gandhi
Music Director / Production Manager / Assistant Producer - Alecia Pagnotta
Costume / Prop Designer - Rose Tavormina
Stage Manager – Scotia Cox
Assistant Designer / Assistant Stage Manager - Claudia Matas
Dialect Coach - John Fleming
Location: The Campbell House Museum – 160 Queen St West (steps from Queen and University / Osgoode subway station).
Tickets and Performances: Tickets range from $25-$50 and are available at Click Here
Each performance runs approximately 90 minutes. Performance dates and times are as follows: December 6th-22nd. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 6:30pm and 8:45pm. Sundays at 4:30pm and 6:45pm. There is no performances on Tuesday December 12th.
