Grand Theatre Opens its 2022/2023 Season with the High School Project: INTO THE WOODS

The Grand Theatre's High School Project - the only of its kind in North America - returns to open the Theatre's 2022-2023 season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical, Into the Woods. Directed by notable Canadian actor and director, Saccha Dennis, Into the Woods plays September 20 to October 1, 2022 for twelve performances on the Spriet Stage.

"This year, we welcome the High School Project back to the Grand for its 24th season with the incomparable Into the Woods," says Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Dennis Garnhum. "After two years of remote programming, it has been a true joy to have students back in our Theatre - reenergizing our spaces and showcasing how exciting the future of the arts are in Canada. These talented students have brought an entirely-new feeling to this beloved musical. It's fresh, it's magical, and it's something that will fulfill the theatre wishes of even the most discerning audiences."

In Into the Woods, the baker and his wife venture into the woods to find four magical ingredients in a quest to reverse a curse placed on them by the witch next door, and fulfill their deepest wish. On their journey, they encounter Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack, each on a quest to fulfill a wish of their own. Through peculiar paths and twisting trails, characters soon discover that not everything is as it seems, and that every story has more than one ending.

Into the Woods premiered in San Diego, California at The Old Globe Theatre on December 4, 1986. It ran for 50 performances. On November 5, 1987, the musical opened on Broadway at the Martin Beck Theatre. Following 765 shows, the production closed on September 3, 1989. Throughout the years, the musical has been performed in theatres across the globe and gained renewed popularity following its 2014 feature film, starring Meryl Streep. A revival of Into the Woods is currently running on Broadway, and receiving strong critical acclaim and audience numbers.

The Grand's High School Project production of Into the Woods is led by Saccha Dennis (Director), Patrick Bowman (Music Director), and Greg Carruthers (Choreographer). The company is comprised of a cast of 26 student performers, 15 backstage students, and two orchestra students, from grades 9 through 12 in the Thames Valley District School Board and the London Catholic District School Board. Embracing the youthful spirit of the company, the production has been intentionally-designed to tell Sondheim's and Lapine's well-known tale through a new lens - engaging both new and old theatre lovers.

"When approaching Into the Woods, one of the greatest shows in the musical theatre canon, we knew we wanted to honour its spirit, while also presenting the show in a way that many will have never seen before," remarks the productions Director Saccha Dennis. "I believe that we have truly accomplished this and that our audiences will be in for a particular treat as they watch the talent of tomorrow bring this enchanting story to life - in person, and on-stage."

The High School Project Into the Woods is on the Spriet Stage from September 20 to October 1, 2022. Single tickets range from $28 - $45 (plus HST and CIF) and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.