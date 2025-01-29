Stella Cole Comes to Thousand Oaks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer Stella Cole will bring her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence to the Scherr Forum on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

A talented interpreter, Cole takes audiences back in time with the wonders of the Great American Songbook—including classics from Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Audrey Hepburn, and more. Cole tells timeless stories with extraordinary vocal control, rich tones, and an uncanny ability to transcend generations.

Her signature mix of jazz standards, Broadway gems, and beloved tunes from the Great American Songbook has won the hearts of more than 1.5 million followers across social media, including famous fans like Michael Bublé, James Taylor, and Broadway legends Betty Buckley and Donna Murphy. She’s performed at New York’s biggest jazz venues, including Dizzy’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, and Café Carlyle — and as a featured artist with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Cole has toured the globe and collaborated on a cover of Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” that’s received seven million views online.

Cole graduated from Northwestern University in 2021 with a degree in theatre and international relations. She is currently a student of Tony Award®–winning vocal coach Joan Lader (Cynthia Erivo, Madonna, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster) and La Tanya Hall (collaborator of Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross).

Be transported back to the age of MGM classic movies as you experience the magic of a Stella Cole performance in the intimate Scherr Theatre.

