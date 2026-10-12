Photos: LES MISÉRABLES is Now Playing at 5-Star Theatricals
Performances will continue through October 18.
5-Star Theatricals by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh is presenting the final show of their 2026 season, a new production of Boulbil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES. Check out photos from the show below!
Les Miserables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Febton, adapted and originally directed by Trevor Nunn and John Caird, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction and musical staging by Doug Kreeger.
The show opened on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm (press opening) and will run through Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.
Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an unforgettable story of love, redemption, and revolution. Featuring iconic songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More,” this epic musical masterpiece continues to move audiences around the world.
Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
Les Miserables company
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