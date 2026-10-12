Photos: LES MISÉRABLES is Now Playing at 5-Star Theatricals

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5-Star Theatricals by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh is presenting the final show of their 2026 season, a new production of Boulbil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES. Check out photos from the show below!

Les Miserables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Febton, adapted and originally directed by Trevor Nunn and John Caird, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction and musical staging by Doug Kreeger.

The show opened on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm (press opening) and will run through Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an unforgettable story of love, redemption, and revolution. Featuring iconic songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More,” this epic musical masterpiece continues to move audiences around the world.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin



Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Les Miserables company

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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