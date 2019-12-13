Montalvo Arts Center presents comedian Tom Papa, head writer and weekly guest on NPR's "Live From Here," as part of the Carriage House Concert Series. Known for his uniquely optimistic and undeniably hilarious look on life, Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. With 20 years under his belt as a stand-up comedian, this veteran has enjoyed success in film, late night TV, podcasts, and radio. Papa recently signed on as head writer and performer for NPR's "Live from Here," earning his own segment, "Out In America With Tom Papa," heard weekly by the radio show's 2.6 million fans. He's collaborated with Jerry Seinfeld, Matt Damon, Sarah Silverman, Steven Soderbergh, and many others on various projects. Tom Papa will be presented 7:30pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($43 Reserved; $48 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Along with being a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show "Come to Papa," a weekly, hour-long show featuring Papa exploring the funny side of life. Several times a year in New York and Los Angeles, he hosts a live "Come to Papa" scripted radio play that is recorded live for the podcast and SiriusXM show. With residencies at Largo in Los Angeles and The Village Underground in New York City, Papa writes the script and casts top actors and comedians to play the roles. Performers from the past include Matt Damon, Bill Burr, and John Mulaney, among many others.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

WHAT:

WHEN:

7:30pm, Friday, February 7, 2020

WHERE:

Carriage House Theatre at Montalvo Arts Center

15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga

TICKETS:

$43 Reserved, $48 Premier

INFO:

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am - 4:00pm)





