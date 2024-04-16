Tyler Henry, The Hollywood Medium, Comes to Thousand Oaks in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With a wait list of over 600,000, Tyler Henry, better known to some as The Hollywood Medium, will come to Bank of America Performing Arts Center for “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” Saturday, September 28 at 8pm in the Kavli Theatre.

During his life-changing Live Show “An Evening of Hope and Healing” Henry explains how he communicates with the other side, gives Live Audience Readings and answers audience questions. Henry’s incredibly accurate, personal Live Readings of audience members often bring the entire audience to tears, giving them the proof, hope and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Henry is the most sought-after medium in Hollywood, as witnessed on E!’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, during his intimate readings to Hollywood celebrities looking for advice, connection and closure with loved ones. In each episode Henry sat down and had one-on–one readings with top celebrities including: Ellen Degeneres, Kim Kardashian, Sophia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Allison Janney and his shocking reading with Alan Thicke just months before his untimely passing. Henry is also a best-selling author with his first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side and his follow up Here and Hereafter, released in early 2022.

As his focus has shifted to using his gift to help everyday people in need, he recently created “The Tyler Henry Collective” on MARK CUBAN’s Fireside app where members will not only participate in interactive live group readings online, but also get exclusive chances to win tickets to his “Live Tour” in cities near them. The subscriber based virtual space also includes regular group readings and special 1:1 sit downs, creating a virtual “family” centered on exploring the world from the comfort of own personal devices.

Single tickets will go on sale Friday, April 19 and are priced at $125 - $59 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com