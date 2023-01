Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Derek Baxter - YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE - Off Kilter



Runners-Up: Scott Swenson - ONE FIVE ONE - Tampa International Fringe Festival, Matt Mcgee - I LOVE TO EAT - freeFall Theatre, Ann Morrison - MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE - freeFall Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Zummy Mohammed / Deanna Dys - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage



Runners-Up: Mallory Quinn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School, Kelly king - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre, Asia Jade - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jordan Jeffers - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Michael D'Aquino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School, Darlene Owens Widner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts, Melissa Mossey - ASSASSINS - Mad theatre of Tampa

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Gavin Hawk - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage



Runners-Up: David O'Hara - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School, Keven Renken - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultral Center, Paul Berg - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Jess Glass - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players



Runners-Up: Erica Sutherlin - DUTCHMAN - American Stage, Richard Ryan - GREATER TUNA - Carrollwood Players, Chris Marshall - THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Rep

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center, IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish lyric Theatre, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jessica Stevens - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Jayce Bertucelli - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre, Milannia Travaglino - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Corbett Prepatory School, Keith Arsenault - NEWSIES - Berkeley Prep

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Mary Jo Hahn - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center



Runners-Up: Juan Rodriguez - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage, William Coleman - RENT - Eight O' Clock Theatre, Rick Barclay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School, IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish lyric theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: TITHONIA: A LESBIAN SPACE OPERA - Skysail Theatre



Runners-Up: BREAST ADVICE - Stageworks (Tampa Bay Theatre Festival), THE NIGHT BEFORE - freeFall Theatre Company, SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Tony Agati - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center



Runners-Up: Zummy Mohammed - AMERICAN IDIOT - American Stage, Kara Doyle - FIRST DATE - Carrollwood Cultural Center, Jess Glass - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Anna Roman - THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Se'a Shelley Ryan - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Carrollwood Players, Elena Tarpley - CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE: THE MAGDALENE LAUNDRIES - Powerstories Theatre, Steven C. Fox - ART - Carrollwood Cultural Center

Best Play

Winner: TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - Carrollwood Cultural Center



Runners-Up: THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW - Tampa Repertory Theater, 'DUTCHMAN' - American Stage Theatre Company, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stageworks

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Scott Cooper - 'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT' - American Stage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Cyndee Dornblaser - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre, Paul Berg - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre, Scott Cooper - SWEENEY TODD - SPC Theater Department

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Daniel Gentry - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre



Runners-Up: Karla Hartley - 12 ANGRY MEN - Stageworks Theatre, Jeremy Douglass - ROMEO AND JULIET - Jobsite Theater, Clareann Despain - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stageworks Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Christy Adams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - MAS Theatre



Runners-Up: Lisa Reimer - MAMMA MIA - Francis Wilson Playhouse, Brandon Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre, Dioscar Montesino - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Elizabeth Cabrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Spanish Lyric Theatre



Runners-Up: Richard Ryan - THE ODD COUPLE - Macbeth and Cheese/Ruskin Firehouse Cultural Center, Chloe Baker - WEDDING SECRETS - Carrollwood Players, Blake Smallen - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - Jobsite Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Tarpon Arts, SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: American Stage



Runners-Up: Carrollwood Players, Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School, Mad Theatre of Tampa