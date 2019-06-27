West Coast Players Presents LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

West Coast Players will present the comedy/drama Love, Loss and What I Wore by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, directed by Dan Kelley, by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Love, Loss and What I Wore portrays women's relationships and wardrobes and at times the interaction of the two, using the female wardrobe as a time capsule of a woman's life. It is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects - mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why women only wear black.

WHAT: Love, Loss and What I Wore by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman



Directed by Dan Kelley

WHEN:

July 13-15, 2019

Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm



WHERE:

West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.

Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com



TICKET PRICE: $15; $10 for students





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You