VIDEO: Get a Look Inside the Historic Tampa Theatre

Visit Tampa Bay gives us an inside look!

Visit Tampa Bay has released a new video giving an inside look at the historic Tampa Theatre!

Step into the past and sit beneath the stars at the Tampa Theatre. The iconic movie palace opened in 1926 and shows both classic and contemporary films along with concerts. Experience for yourself the intimate feeling of taking in a show from one of their new 500 theatre seats, part of a $6-million restoration.

Check out the video below!

Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You