The Off Central Players to Present POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT

Two months into their inaugural season, St. Pete's newest theater company, The Off-Central Players explore gender, intimacy, and the dangers of revealing yourself to the person you love.

As director Staci Sabarsky states, "The script is raw, real, and frankly addresses both characters' sexual histories. While many of the stories are humorous, there is an underlying need to be understood--or truly seen. And isn't that what we all want...to be understood, respected, and loved for who we are."

Rather than giving the audience an identity lesson, Kayla Witoshynsky (She/Her) and Newt Rametta (he/him, she/her) show the humanity of two people in what Jess Green of The New York Times calls, "...Important and intensely provocative. Transgender people deserve to see joy onstage, and others can share the feeling."

Points In Our Sexual Development Opens this Friday, October 15th and runs through November 7th at Studio Grand Central in the heart of St. Petersburg's vibrant Grand Central District. The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity, self-expression, and collaboration with the many diverse artists of Saint Petersburg and beyond. Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director.

For more information on this show, the company, and the rest of the season, click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more.