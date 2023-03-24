The Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David Mamet

That's right, coming from the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago, The Off-Central Players present David Mamet's The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock.

The story is quite simple: Binky Rudich, his friend Viv, and his almost human sheep Bob tinker with a two-speed clock with the idea that, as Binky says, "Time on Earth moves at the same speed all the time, but there is another speed, a slower speed, and if we could find it, everything would stand still on Earth, and we would spin off." And they do! To Crestview, Fourth World in the Goolagong System, ruled by George Topax and guarded by the Great Space Pandas. The excitement really begins when the Supreme Ruler commands that Bob be brought to him, never again to leave Goolagong, and he steals the two-speed clock just to make sure. Only a very serious playwright could produce such an insane comedy!

Rehearsals are in the early stages, and director Katie Calahan is very excited for the fine cast and creative team including husband, light designer and prop maker Michael Horn to get started. Show runs May 11th -21st

Click over to www.theoffcentral.com for tickets and show times.

The Off Central Players are a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture through the power of creativity.