Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David Mamet

Show runs May 11th -21st

Mar. 24, 2023  
The Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David Mamet

That's right, coming from the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago, The Off-Central Players present David Mamet's The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock.

The story is quite simple: Binky Rudich, his friend Viv, and his almost human sheep Bob tinker with a two-speed clock with the idea that, as Binky says, "Time on Earth moves at the same speed all the time, but there is another speed, a slower speed, and if we could find it, everything would stand still on Earth, and we would spin off." And they do! To Crestview, Fourth World in the Goolagong System, ruled by George Topax and guarded by the Great Space Pandas. The excitement really begins when the Supreme Ruler commands that Bob be brought to him, never again to leave Goolagong, and he steals the two-speed clock just to make sure. Only a very serious playwright could produce such an insane comedy!

Rehearsals are in the early stages, and director Katie Calahan is very excited for the fine cast and creative team including husband, light designer and prop maker Michael Horn to get started. Show runs May 11th -21st

Click over to www.theoffcentral.com for tickets and show times.

The Off Central Players are a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture through the power of creativity.




Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Straz Center Photo
Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Straz Center
Shear Madness is a great show for anyone who enjoys a good murder mystery and wants a good laugh. Full of improv, zinger one-liners, and suspense, it will keep you entertained from beginning to end.
Tampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks The Photo
Tampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks Theatre
Tampa's civil rights history takes center stage with the world premiere of 'When the Righteous Triumph' at Stageworks Theatre. The drama will be performed weekends from March 17 - April 2, 2023.
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT - GLOBAL PRIDE at Straz Center Riverwalk Photo
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT - GLOBAL PRIDE at Straz Center Riverwalk
The lineup features John Carlos Arcos of the Gay Mens Chorus of Tampa Bay; Sam Obeid, spoken word artist; projectALCHEMY dancers; His Hem, harpist; and Shevonne & The Force musical group. Adriana Corso will perform contemporary dances using light and paint.
Student Blog: Tools For Organizing Your Studies... and Other Stressful Things Photo
Student Blog: Tools For Organizing Your Studies... and Other Stressful Things
I've always been a pretty organized person. Ever since I had to switch out of advanced math in the 6th-grade mid-semester I've made sure to keep track of my homework, test schedule, and extracurricular activities. After this math class incident, I started to write my homework to-do list on my hand so I would not forget it. However, this wasn't the most efficient way of doing things since yesterday's homework may not wash away enough to make room for today's.

More Hot Stories For You


The Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David MametThe Off-Central Players To Stage Family-Friendly, Retro-Sci-Fi Romp By David Mamet
March 24, 2023

That’s right, coming from the guy who wrote Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago, The Off-Central Players present David Mamet’s The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock.
Tampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks TheatreTampa Civil Rights Drama WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Makes World Premiere At Stageworks Theatre
March 22, 2023

Tampa's civil rights history takes center stage with the world premiere of 'When the Righteous Triumph' at Stageworks Theatre. The drama will be performed weekends from March 17 - April 2, 2023.
ZOMBIE BEACH: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at HCC Ybor CityZOMBIE BEACH: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at HCC Ybor City
March 17, 2023

The Hillsborough Community College Theater Department and LAB Theater Project  co-present the new stage show, Zombie Beach: The Musical, with a book by Tampa Bay native John Cecil, and music and lyrics by Cecil and Laura Rebel-Angel.  Set in the 1960s, this show brings together beach movies, rock & roll, and zombies, in a story about the love of the living and the hunger of the dead.
LAB Theater Project's THE ROOSTER'S TALE Closes This WeekendLAB Theater Project's THE ROOSTER'S TALE Closes This Weekend
March 16, 2023

Closing this weekend is The Rooster’s Tale, a new play by Paula Fell.  Based on “true” events in Medieval England, this riotous play uses timeless humor (with a bit of buffoonery), classic wordplay, and a very unlikely event to illustrate one humble family’s path to triumph through some very contemporary problems.
American Stage's RAGTIME IN THE PARK Cast AnnouncedAmerican Stage's RAGTIME IN THE PARK Cast Announced
March 15, 2023

American Stage's outdoor musicals in Demens Landing Park are by far the city's most highly attended theatrical event each year. 
share