The Off Central Players Spring Season Features More Than A Few BREADCRUMBS

Since kicking off the new year with the success of Michael Horn's one-man performance in MAYDAY Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge, The Off-Central Players move ahead with the gripping play Breadcrumbs. Produced and starring theater favorite Roxanne Fay, the play features Debbie Yonas and is directed by Alan Mohney Jr.

This story of a reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness, and essential self.

Breadcrumbs runs March 24th thru April 3rd at Studio Grand Central located at 12260 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

Next up in April, Saint Pete. Shakes- offers classes focused on acting techniques and analysis necessary to perform Shakespeare for actors 18+ along with a celebration of the Bards birthday.

May features a 'limited engagement' with the original piece, Into The Night a co-production Theater Exceptional and finally in June, the popular two-handed musical The Last 5 Years.

All this takes place at Studio Grand Central, an intimate theater, gallery, and performance venue in the heart of St. Petersburg's vibrant Grand Central District.

Click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more.