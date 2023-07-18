The Off-Central Players Announce Fall Season

Following a much-needed summer break, The Off-Central Players return to close out 2023 with four ambitious productions spanning the bitter-sweet serious, the existential-satirical and the outright silly.

• Opening Sept 7th and running through the 17th is Duncan MacMillan's play Every Brilliant Thing. When Mom's in the hospital and Dad says she's 'done something stupid', there's not much a seven-year-old can do. Dylan Barlow reprises his role as the “Narrator” in this solo performance that pulls back the curtain on what it's like to be a child of a suicidal mother and the lengths we go for those we love. Based on true and untrue stories, this is a life-affirming experience of how to achieve hope through focusing on the smallest miracles of life.

• October 5th -15 Ghost Stories From Yellowstone. The OCP is proud to present another world-premiere from St. Pete's own nationally recognized playwright, William Leavengood. The story of a family that must either explode or find some new way back to healing and understanding after some poor decisions. All told through the eyes of a family who must use humor and tolerance to deal with each other's difficult personalities and personal demons.

• November 9th-19th No Exit. First staged in America in 1946 and described as "a phenomenon of the modern theatre”, this classic by Jean-Paul Sartre depicts the afterlife where three deceased characters are punished by being locked into a room together for eternity. Closing out 2023, just in time for the holidays.

• Dec 7 -17 Scrooge Macbeth. Written by David MacGregor. It's the opening night of a holiday production of Shakespeare's, The Winter's Tale. A food poisoning outbreak sidelines all but four cast members. With an expectant audience just outside the doors, can these four amateur thespians concoct some kind of holiday entertainment? Thanks to the ensuing hilarious and violent collision between everything Christmas and everything Shakespeare, you will never think of the Bard and the Holidays in quite the same way again.

The Off Central Players is a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture through the power of creativity.