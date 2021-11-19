The Beach Theatre in St. Pete is Expecting to Return in 2022

The Beach Theatre in St. Pete is set to return next year, Catalyst reports. The theatre has been closed for nine years, since November 18, 2012. The new owner of the venue has announced, on the anniversary of its closing, that the movie house will rise again in 2022.

Christopher Scott formed a nonprofit, The Beach Theatre Community Foundation, Inc., to "restore, remodel, and maintain the historic Beach Theatre in a manner consistent with its original design and historical aesthetic." The organization will also be accepting donations and suggestions at spbeachtheatre.org.

The theatre's new executive director and director of operations and programming will be Shana Nichols and Joey Hager, who both have backgrounds in the Tampa Bay film community.

At a public meeting, St. Pete Beach residents voted that the theatre be turned into a multi-purpose venue for small independent films, as well as music and concerts, live theater, dance, community events, and more.

The theatre's old seats have been removed to make room for new ones, and the roof has been repaired.

The complete rehabilitation into the next phase is estimated to cost between $400,000 and $600,000. The theatre is expected to open in the summer or fall of next year.

Read more on Catalyst.