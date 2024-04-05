Tampa's Stageworks Theatre to Present OUR TOWN This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic "Our Town" gets a multicultural makeover for today's modern audience in Stageworks Theatre's latest production.

Opening April 26, 2024 and running through May 12, this reimagined production expands on the play's iconic American story, incorporating new layers of language and culture that reflect the diversity of the Tampa Bay community. Performed primarily in English with short segments spoken in Spanish and Creole with English supertitles, this innovative take on "Our Town" promises a fresh perspective on themes of love, community, and the human experience.

"Our Town" is set in the small town of Grover's Corners and follows two families, The Gibbs and The Webbs, who are Haitian-Americans and Hispanic-Americans, respectively. In this production, short sections of the original dialogue of "Our Town" have been translated by Cuban-American playwright, Nilo Cruz and Hatian-American playwright, Jeff Augustin.

"This play is about generosity and kindness, and kinship," said Karla Hartley, Producing Artistic Director at Stageworks Theatre, who is also serving as the director and set designer for the production. "It shows that you can embrace your community no matter how it looks and as a society, I think we need to re-discover that. By presenting this classic story through a multicultural lens, we hope to spark conversations about how these issues continue to shape our lives, both locally and globally."

This production of "Our Town" is part of Stageworks' Hispanic Initiative aimed at highlighting the contributions of Hispanic authors and playwrights.

The cast includes Jim Wicker as the Stage Manager, Jessie Dorsey and Jaiden Gray as Emily Webb and George Gibb, Lena Morriseau as Mrs. Gibb, Josh Goff as Mr. Gibb, Jessica Moraton as Mrs. Webb, JL Rey as Mr. Webb, Ashlin Lian Sullivan as Rebecca, and Noah Allen as Wally. Hugh Timoney and Alli Bica round out the cast playing multiple, supporting roles.

The Creative Team includes Joseph Oshry, Lighting Designer and Lindsay Ellis, Costume Designer. The Production Team consists of Heather Krueger, Stage Manager, Julia Rifino, Scenic Artist, and Maggie Council DiPietra, Sound Designer, who also composed original music for the production.

"Our Town" is the fifth production in Stageworks Theatre's "Season of Discovery" which features a selection of plays that address important social issues and challenge audiences to think critically about the world we live in.

Stageworks Theatre is grateful to Andrea Graham & Geoff Simon, Art Nordlinger and Enrique and Carole Woodroffefor their generous sponsorship of this production.

Single tickets for "Our Town" are now available online at www.stageworkstheatre.org and range from $25 - $50. Ticket holders have the option to purchase an exclusive Opening Night post-show champagne reception with the opportunity to meet the cast for an additional charge of $25. Group ticket sales are also available.