TampaRep's KING LEAR Runs February 4- 20 At USF

Tampa Repertory Theatre presents KING LEAR at USF. Opening Friday, February 4th and running just three shows a week through February 20th, King Lear is a timeless story with themes which are still relevant over 400 years later.

"As far as I've researched, the last production of the epic Shakespearean tragedy in the area was in 1993. And that was in Sarasota," says TampaRep producing associate Jim Sorensen. "And yet, nearly everyone still knows the name of this iconic figure."

"Given the pride and divide we've all experienced over the last couple years, I'm certain our diverse community of theatre-goers will resonate with the plights of these characters," shares producing artistic director Emilia Sargent. "The play deals with the shift in authority and power away from an aging ruler, both politically and within family dynamics. The disempowerment and invisibility of an aging population is insidious in our culture. King Lear shines a light on this issue."

Originally set to perform in May of '20, this long-awaited production will mark the return to TampaRep's planned programming. Starring Michael Mahoney (The Iceman Cometh, Heisenberg, A View from the Bridge) as Lear, the production will be a tribute to the artistry and leadership of TampaRep's late artistic director C. David Frankel, honoring his casting and intent for the piece. Frankel's widow, Connie LaMarca-Frankel , and daughter-in-law Megan Lamasney , will direct, with Frank Chavez designing both sets and costumes, lights by Jo Averill-Snell, sound by Matt Cowley, original music by Igor Santos, fight choreography by Sarah Berland , and stage management by Chloe Dipaola and Claire Mayo.

The cast of King Lear includes regional actors Roxanne Fay (Thrice to Mine, Doubt) as The Fool, Jim Wicker (Imagining Madoff, Heroes) as Gloucester, Jack Holloway (Hamlet, True West) as Kent. As Lear's daughters, Jada Griffin, K Chinthana Sotakoun (OPEN), and MacKenzie Aaryn will play Goneril, Regan, and Cordelia, respectively. Gloucester's sons are Cranstan Cumberbatch (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Giver) as Edmund, and Matthew Frankel (Betrayal, Alcestis) as Edgar. And rounding out the cast: Dean Wick as Albany, Jeff Lukas (A View from the Bridge) as Cornwall, Harrison Baxley (The Giver) as Oswald & Burgundy, and Chase Tomberlin as Knight, et al.

King Lear will also mark the beginning of an educational collaboration between TampaRep and the USF School of Theatre and Dance. For this production, students will study and create under the guidance of professional designers working on the project. And In addition, C. David Frankel will be memorialized with an annual scholarship at USF. "This production is also important to us as a way to honor our friend and mentor, C. David Frankel. His loss is felt frequently, but the fact that we're working at USF with so many of the cast members he chose and with several members of his family makes us feel that his support surrounds us," offers Sargent.

Purchase tickets or passes by visiting http://www.tamparep.org.