TampaRep Will Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING in June

Tickets are free, though registration is required.

May. 12, 2021  

The Tampa Repertory Theatre (TampaRep) will present the hit off-broadway play, EVERY BRILLIANT THING by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, LIVE in an outdoor open-air setting at Ybor City Museum State Park for two weekends: June 3-5 and 10-12. Thanks to a generous grant from The Gobioff Foundation, tickets are free, though registration is required.

In EVERY BRILLIANT THING, the Narrator, played by local favorite Ned Averill-Snell, tells the story of his seven-year-old self learning that his mother finds it hard to be happy and has "done something stupid." So he begins to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for.

1. Ice Cream.
2. Kung Fu movies.
17. Burning things.
54. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose.

He leaves it on her pillow. He knows she's read it because she's corrected his spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own.

"I can't think of a more perfect return to in-person entertainment," said Emilia Sargent, Producing Artistic Director. "This show deals with serious issues in an honest, heart-warming, and hilarious way, and perfectly fulfills TampaRep's mission to connect our diverse community through meaningful and inspiring shared experiences."

EVERY BRILLIANT THING will be staged outdoors in the paved courtyard space at the Ybor City Museum Stage Park. General admission seating will be flexible and socially distant, and will follow CDC recommendations for outdoor gatherings at the time of the performance. In addition, all of TampaRep's staff and performers will be fully vaccinated. Seating will begin at 8:00pm and performances begin at 8:30pm on the nights of June 3,4,5,10,11, and 12. The approximate running time is one hour.

Sargent states, "At TampaRep, we're very much looking forward to getting back to doing what we do. And this immersive outdoor presentation offers a great way for us all to come together and safely enjoy the magic of live theatre."

Tickets are free, but space is limited, and registration is required at tamparep.org/every-brilliant-thing. Seating is provided, and light snacks and refreshments will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic food and beverages in non-glass containers.


