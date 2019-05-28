TampaRep Announces 9th Season

May 28, 2019 Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced the slate for its 9th full season, kicking off in September 2019. Performances will be held at the HCC-Ybor Studio Theatre or at Studio 120 on the University of South Florida campus. The first night of each production is a paid preview performance. Patrons may purchase tickets at the door or from TampaRep's website at http://www.tamparep.org.

September 12-29, 2019: Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies

Directed by Robin Gordon

HCC-Ybor Studio Theatre

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2000, Dinner with Friends is a rueful comedy about friendship in the age of divorce. TampaRep's production features the cast of Season 8's surprise hit Copenhagen (Ned Averill-Snell, Ami Sallee and Chris Marshall), along with its director (Emilia Sargent).

January 9-26, 2020: The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence by Madeleine George

Directed by Ami Sallee and Nick Hoop

Studio 120 on the University of South Florida campus

"Watson" is the trusty sidekick to Sherlock Holmes, a loyal engineer who built Bell's first telephone and the unstoppable supercomputer that became a Jeopardy! champ. He's also an amiable techno-dweeb looking for love. All four Watsons become one in this brilliantly witty, time-jumping tribute. "Relationships are, by definition, uncomfortable," says playwright George. "Or you're not in one.... That's an interesting mistake to make. To think that you're going to be able to bring technological improvement to bear on what is in some ways the most intractable problem of our existence: other people."

May 29-June 14, 2020: King Lear by William Shakespeare

Directed by C. David Frankel

Studio 120 on the University of South Florida campus

TampaRep's production of Shakespeare's enduring tragedy of betrayal and regret features Michael Mahoney (TampaRep's The Iceman Cometh, A View from the Bridge and Heisenberg) as Lear, and features a supporting cast of some of the area's finest classical performers. The first professional Bay-area mounting of King Lear in memory.

More details about each show in TampaRep's 9th season will be provided in the weeks before each opening. But before Season 9 begins in September, TampaRep will cap its 8th season with Aaron Posner's comic reinvention of Chekhov: Stupid Fucking Bird, opening May 31, 2019.

More information about TampaRep and its mission is available at TampaRep.org.





