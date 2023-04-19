Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: Burnout - Headaches, No Appetite, Vomiting, and Writer's Block

I am nineteen years old. Equivalent to 6,935 days old or 166,440 hours old. With only 24 hours in a day, there is only so much time and only so much I can do.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Student Blog: Burnout - Headaches, No Appetite, Vomiting, and Writer's Block

If you want to be a writer, you need to be writing. If you want to be a filmmaker, you need to be making films. You should be reading the classics, you should be watching the classics. These are all pieces of "advice" that I've had thrown at me. Things I need to add to my to-do list. Yet, the advice-givers forget that there are only 24 hours in a day.

I am nineteen years old. Equivalent to 6,935 days old or 166,440 hours old- and about 83,220 of those hours I'd spent sleeping. There is only so much time and only so much I can do. This is where my burnout occurs.

My creative burnout hits whenever it comes down to trying to balance what I need to do, what I want to do, and what I think I should do. I need to write, I need to read, and I need to study as much media and art as I can. Simultaneously, I want to work on personal projects, projects that take time and development and are not instantaneous. And of course, there is what I think I should do. As addressed in my last blog, with social media it is so easy to compare my achievements to others and bombard myself with questions and accusations: "Why didn't you do that?" "Why haven't you written a book?" "How come you haven't made an op-doc for the New York Times?"

With all this self-imposed pressure, I get stressed and often stumped on what I should actually do. When it comes down to what I need to do and what I think I should do, I try to write. I try to write something that is moving, something bigger than myself, and something I hope to bring readers to tears with. Yet, whenever I want to write something nothing ever comes out. I'll be sitting at my computer with a blank Word document in front of me, digging my fingers down my throat hoping that I'll vomit up an essay of emotions, but nothing will come out. And when writing doesn't work, I try reading to hopefully find some source of inspiration. Sometimes this works and sometimes it doesn't. I'll get stuck in a pickle jar with nothing to write and no desire to read. I think this is a part of my burnout process. For example, last week on Thursday I woke up to a text from my dad informing me that it was my dog's time and asking if I'd like to see him before he goes. With finals around the corner, I had initially had everything laid out and planned for my weekend of productivity, but with this news, I knew I had to go home. That weekend I ended up sleeping a lot in an attempt to escape a raging headache that eventually turned into a migraine. Then sleeping meant not eating and not eating and then finally eating eventually ended with vomiting in my dad's car (sorry Dad). After this stress attack, I tried jumping back into my routine and setting things back to how I had them listed in my agenda. But, no matter how hard I try, I haven't been able to write anything- well, anything that I like. Plan B is also scrapped since every time I try to pick up a book, my mind escapes to somewhere else and reading turns into scanning words line by line. This sleep/no appetite/vomit stress attack has happened before, but this time it's also brought writer's block.

To face these feelings of burnout, instead of forcing myself to try to be productive, I've acknowledged that writer's block or burnout is just your body telling you to rest and to take it easy. Even geniuses don't make masterpieces daily- at least I don't think they do. But every process, creative endeavor, and work of art takes time, and remembering to slow down is part of that time. Nothing is immediate. I mean even Jesus had to wait, he didn't complete his final miracle till he was 30.



Related Stories
Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout
We all have the power to push through and persevere through trying and busy times in our lives. With just a little effort and motivation, we can do more than we thought was possible.
Student Blog: Tips for a Healthier, Happier You - Overcoming Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Tips for a Healthier, Happier You - Overcoming Burnout
Have you ever experienced suddenly feeling exhausted and lethargic after a busy period of school life? Or perhaps you thought you could handle the stress, but instead experienced physical reactions such as fatigue and indigestion? If so, you may be at risk of burnout.
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published! Photo
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published!
I don’t know much about the process of creating a new musical, but I imagine the fundamentals are similar to writing a book (only with music). The creator/author writes a draft, edits the draft, edits more, and then goes in search of someone who can help bring their words/music to life.
Student Blog: Its Good To Be Alive! Photo
Student Blog: It's Good To Be Alive!
Last semester as part of Lab, I was the assistant stage manager (as well as the assistant script coordinator) for Ibsen's A Doll's House. But this semester, I took on an even bigger challenge: the task of assistant directing Ahrens and Flaherty's Lucky Stiff.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Aubrey Donovan

Aubrey Meiling is a Chinese adoptee from the sunshine state of Florida. She grew up surrounded by the arts. Throughout elementary, middle, and high school, Aubrey has participated in the dramatic a... (read more about this author)


Student Blog: Tick Tick Boom...Student Blog: Tick Tick Boom...
March 29, 2023

Student Blog: Tools For Organizing Your Studies... and Other Stressful ThingsStudent Blog: Tools For Organizing Your Studies... and Other Stressful Things
March 22, 2023

I've always been a pretty organized person. Ever since I had to switch out of advanced math in the 6th-grade mid-semester I've made sure to keep track of my homework, test schedule, and extracurricular activities. After this math class incident, I started to write my homework to-do list on my hand so I would not forget it. However, this wasn't the most efficient way of doing things since yesterday's homework may not wash away enough to make room for today's.
Student Blog: On Writing: Navigating Criticism & AnxietyStudent Blog: On Writing: Navigating Criticism & Anxiety
February 27, 2023

As noted in my previous blog post, this semester I am taking two creative writing courses. Within each course, we are expected to write pieces of our own and share them with the class to receive suggestions and critiques. In any medium of art or any type of work that requires one's time and effort, criticism is hard to take.
Student Blog: Finding Rhythm for the Spring SemesterStudent Blog: Finding Rhythm for the Spring Semester
February 13, 2023

After having nearly a month off from school, the taste of summer felt oh so near- not just because I spent my winter break soaking up Australia's summer- but especially since I was able to enjoy quality time with my family and catch up with some high school friends. To be at ease and have a clear mind, unclouded by what is behind and ahead of me felt so refreshing. However, this taste of summer was short-lived and semester two came faster than anticipated.
share