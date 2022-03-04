Straz Center to No Longer Require Audience to Wear Masks

Because of the downward trend in COVID cases and hospitalizations in our area, as of Mon., March 7, the Straz Center will no longer require audiences to wear masks. This applies to A Clockwork Orange beginning Thu., March 10. Those who wish to or need to be masked to protect their unique health condition(s) are welcomed to do so.

Out of respect for the performers, Jobsite strongly encourages patrons to wear masks. Additionally, the front row has been designated as a KN95 mask zone due to the proximity of the actors. KN95 masks will be provided to those who choose to sit in that location. Jobsite hopes every person who is able to be vaccinated will choose to do so to protect themselves and others.

If anyone is not feeling well on the day of your show, please stay home. We will happily exchange your tickets to another date at no charge rather than risk you bringing something into the theater. If you would like to learn more about our health and safety practices both behind and the scenes and in the theater (like improved air filtration and sanitization), you may consult our guide or the Straz Center's information, both of which are updated regularly.

Please note that the Straz Center has recently changed their entry protocols, make sure everyone in your party is aware. The Shimberg Playhouse is general admission and, unless you have a Rock Star pass, seats are chosen on a first-come basis once the doors open. What's a Rock Star pass? It's a season pass with even more benefits, and a portion of the cost is tax-deductible.

PASSHOLDERS: check your tickets and make any exchanges today. We cannot exchange tickets into a performance that is already sold out.

Photo Credits: Ned Averill-Snell.

Pictured: Omen Thomas Sade as Dim, Donovan Whitney as Alex, Brianna McVaugh as Pete, and William Alejandro Barba as Georgie