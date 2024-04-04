Spotlight: STRAZ CENTER'S 2024-2025 BROADWAY SEASON at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You wanna be startin’ something? Have you heard it through the grapevine? Do you believe in life after love? Have good times never felt so good? Well, mamma mia, here we go again! The 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season celebrates five Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. (OK, four, but we have faith Cher is getting in this year!)

The season hosts multi-Tony® winners – SOME LIKE IT HOT, SHUCKED and the most majestic of all musicals, Disney’s THE LION KING. A holiday classic sure to grow your heart three sizes -- Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. A brand-new musical filled with sing-along hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s – MYSTIC PIZZA. And in Straz Center's Jaeb Theater, a world premiere -- THE BOY WHO LOVED BATMAN, an inspirational comic-book-to-silver-screen comedy based on the true story of one man’s vision that became a national phenomenon. Every hero needs a hero, even Batman. New Broadway season ticket holders also gain access tickets to encores MAMMA MIA! and AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Plus, those who purchase season tickets by May 5 can take advantage of a new payment plan allowing you to pay for your season tickets over five months. Call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at (813) 229-7827 for details. And as always: Don’t stop ‘til you get enough. Buy today.