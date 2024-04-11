Spotlight: STRANGER SINGS! at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This regional premiere of STRANGER SINGS! The Parody Musical is a hilarious “upside down” take on the hit Netflix series - and all its campy 1980s glory.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, dancing monsters and maybe, just maybe ... justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

This production is built "in the round," providing a uniquely immersive experience with 360-degree seating and limited VIP bean bag seats inclusive of a themed party pack! With ‘80s arcades games in the lobby courtesy of Lowry Parcade, you don't need to search another dimension to have a nostalgic night of fun.