Spotlight: LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.