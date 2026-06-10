Rodrigo y Gabriela to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre This Fall

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GRAMMY-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela's new album OurHome, is due September 18th via ATO Records. The album is available for pre-order and pre-save now. A limited-edition D2C pressing of 500 units on custom red, clear, and blue chaotic splatter vinyl is also available exclusively through the band's official store. The announcement arrives alongside news of an extensive North American headline tour this fall, followed by dates across Ireland, the U.K., and Europe in spring 2027. The tour includes a stop at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, October 14 at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 am. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, please visit: https://www.rodgab.com/

Recorded in Japan and self-produced by Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero at NK Sound Tokyo, OurHome marks a new chapter for the Mexico City-bred duo, whose singular blend of instrumental guitar music and fearless musical exploration has earned them a global audience over the past two decades.

Alongside the announcement, Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared the album's first single, Monster, accompanied by a new music video created by legendary manga artist Naoki Urasawa.

One of Japan's most celebrated creators, Urasawa is the acclaimed author of Monster, 20th Century Boys, Pluto, and Master Keaton, with more than 140 million copies of his work sold worldwide. Inspired by Urasawa's seminal psychological thriller Monster, Rodrigo y Gabriela's new single explores the tangled contradictions of the human psyche through one of the album's darkest and most cinematic compositions. The accompanying video brings the connection full circle, with Urasawa creating original artwork inspired by the song and its themes.

The collaboration serves as the opening chapter of OurHome, an album deeply shaped by Rodrigo y Gabriela's long-standing connection to Japan. After a period of creative frustration and uncertainty, the duo found renewed inspiration in a country that has long served as a source of artistic and personal renewal.

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