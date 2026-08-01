Review: A BOLD, WORLD PREMIERE WITH AVA RICE AND THE EIGHTH SIN at Breakroom Entertainment

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Ava Rice and the Eighth Sin, a new musical presented by Breakroom Entertainment, features a book and lyrics by Pedro Amaral. The company that is known for reworking music, such as Disney Parodies... takes a stab at an unknown title, that still feels close to home. We all know about the seven deadly sins (Wrath, Sloth, Avarice, Envy, Gluttony, Lust, and Pride), but what if there was an Eighth Sin, hiding in plain sight?

Thus is the moral behind the adventures of the characters in Ava Rice... as the character “Avarice” travels to 1989 Midwestern America to discover what is in fact the Eighth Sin. Accompanying her on her travels is Wrath, who disguises himself as a school Janitor.

The plot centers on Ava Rice, when it is discovered the 7 deadly sins aren’t meeting their quota down in the circles of hell and she develops a plan to rise up in the ranks, to become the head of all sins. In turn, Lust sends Avarice to 1989 Midwestern America with Wrath in toe for Supervision. They are forced to find the “Eighth sin” in two days or be extinguished into a cloud of dust. While in the presence of mortals, they too will appear human, and in turn are not allowed to sin. Hilarity and antics assume when they come into contact with the lunch lady Lulu.

The music for Ava Rice is reworked, rewritten and composed from a Brazilian kids show with Lyrics/harmonies all rewritten by Pedro Amaral, Peter Belk, and Branden Del Rio. The music presents a fun synth vibe, and definitely lends itself to a more modern aesthetic with pop influences.

Jaxon Crawford’s costume design is rendered beautifully and really brings to life the individual personalities of the characters, and helps us to dive head first into 1980s America. Hair and makeup was equally effective and rendered by Annie Amaral. Scenic Design by Corey Wade and Ricky Marenda beautifully creates the world of the show, and presents the modern aesthetic. The use of practical effects, and LED lighting give off a theme park vibe which is presenting on-brand for Breakroom.

Jarrod Dose does his best with Sound design in a venue that is not very forgiving when it comes to acoustics. At some points the music was so loud, and the harmonies were so blairing that it often drowned out the principal performer. Which in turn makes it hard to understand words, and plot points get lost. The Lighting design by Alex Deleon is effective in creating unique moments in the show, and lends itself well to the world of the story.

The vocals were presented well by the performers,and Music Director Peter Belk got the most out of the company. I just wish I understood more of the words in general. The venue itself tends to swallow any sound and creates an almost vacum effect, where things either sound underwater, or at decibels presented at uncomfortable levels.

From top to bottom this cast has some great performers in the company. Leading the way with her exceptional vocals is the enigmatic Sydney Beck. Her Ava Rice has so much heart and soul, you hang on every word. Her vocal presence is top-notch, and her facial expressions will pull you in till the very last moment.

Peter Belk is wonderfully amusing as Mr. Francis. Its remiscent any teacher in the time period, very much a John Hughes arch-type and well portrayed throughout.

As the 6 Deadly Sins, Garrett Dahlman (Sloth), Madison DeBrino (Envy), Sophia Kuether(Gluttony), Evan Lomba (Lust), and Christopher Lowery (Pride), each bring a different level and dynamic to the world of the show. The right amount of camp, and vocals that leap off the stage. For me, I just wish the sins had a bigger part in the overall story, after some time they began to fade into the background.

Ricky Marenda is perfection as Wrath. Always in the moment, never faltering from his plight. His vocals are top-noth and his moments with Ava Rice are wonderful to watch.

Austin Tindell proves quite a find with his performance as Chad Booker. The heartbreaker, heartthrob, that every girl wants (Lust), and every guy hates (Envy). With a killer smile, and good looks, he is the perfect leading man opposite Ava Rice, his vocals are impressive and lend well to the role.

As the other kids in the world of the show, Julia Mergen (Sandy Duvall), Erik-Lee Troche (Donnie), and Maria Flynn (Tammy), each provide unique moments of support throughout the story. Perfectly regailed in 80’s garb and hair, they make the most of their time throughout the story, and provide wonderful vocal moments.

As Lulu, the scene-stealing incredible performance by Doug Buffaloe, gets the gold star for best in show. He’s completely invested in every moment to moment, and his vocals are exceptional. A mix of an 80s lunch lady, and Lafayette from True Blood, his Lulu is outstanding, and you never know which way to turn. A knockout performance, by a truly incredible performer, that will have you in stitches throughout the night.

Choreography by Devin Collins, Maria Flynn, and Erik-Lee Troche is impressively rendered. It mixes different styles to reflect the musical influences in the show, and seem to explode off the stage.

Without giving too much away, because seriously the show is filled with so much joy, that your head will literally spin during an incredible reveal. You’ll have to just experience the show for yourself to find out.

I always applaud new(ish) companies especially when tackling something like an original piece. In the current world in which we reside, and the economy that has now become the traffic of our scene, it is hard to create art. There, I said it, its almost impossible to create something so interesting, because you never know if it will catch on. Although art is subjective, you still have to find that one thing to entice people to come back time and time again. Friends at Breakroom Entertainment have settled comfortably into a niche, providing reimaginings of known works, mixed with theme-park type effects, and even original compositions such as Ava Rice and the Eighth Sin. Were there times, when I wish the show had introduced some workshops, or a couple nights of preview prior to having an audience, absolutely 100%. However, I commend the company for taking a risk, taking a shot, and throwing caution to the wind. They have created some magical, fun, and exciting moments presented here. Moments that overtime, might see some reworks, some slight adjustments, or additions, more than likely, but at its core has heart. Heart centered around exceptional storytelling, in a world where some artist are too scared to embrace the unknown

So I commend the folks at Breakroom Entertainment, Ava Rice and the Eighth Sin must close August 2, so now’s your chance to experience, an experimental take on the 7 Deadly Sins, and a magical new story that I for one am ecstatic to be one of the first to witness its prowess. Tickets for Ava Rice and the Eighth Sin, and information about future programming can be found by visiting www.breakroomtampa.com.

PHOTO CREDIT: DANIELLE NICOLE

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