Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre

Jaeb Theatre is transformed into an Irish pub for THE CHOIR OF MAN on Friday night, and my friend and I are leaving the theater feeling ecstatic. We feel like we've just hung out at the pub, enjoyed a few free beers, and made nine new guy friends who love singing, dancing, tap dancing, and storytelling as much as we do at our local haunt, The Jungle.

Before the performance starts and throughout the show, audience members are invited to meet the cast and share a beer. From the first note of the aptly-named "Welcome to Jungle" to the final acapella Celtic song, "Parting Glass," the nine lads from Europe mesmerized us with their incredible vocals and instrumental skills. These guys are pure perfection, from piano and guitar to horns and instruments I can't even name.

The story, created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, lets us in on The Jungle's long history of having a choir. In the shortest 90 minutes ever, we're laughing and crying, enchanted by stories, clapping along, tapping our feet, singing familiar tunes, and even catching bags of "crisps" they toss into the crowd.

If you haven't heard of THE CHOIR OF MAN, it's a wildly entertaining experience that's not your typical musical or concert. Directed by Nic Doodson and TOM BRANDON, it's like theater with a generous dose of real-life mixed in. Each man plays a part but is more than just a character. The Poet, played by Connor Going, is the narrator who sets the pace for this hybrid musical.

Featuring scenic design by Oil Townsend, Lighting Design by Richard Dinnen, Sound Design by Sten Severson, and Costume Design by Verity Sadler, the cast includes Going, Connor Bolan (Joker), Carl Gamage (Bore), Cal T King (Beast), George Knapper (Handyman), RICHARD LOCK (Swing (Beast + Bore)), Josh Maddison (Swing (Poet+Maestro+Joker+Barman)), Ben Pulman (Maestro), Michael Riseley (Romantic), Alex Runicles (Barman), David Shute (Swing (Romantic+Joker+Hard Man+Barman) ), and Will Silver (Hard Man).

The guys in the pub are introduced by their real names and hometowns, engaging with everyone in the audience to create the happiest happy hour I've ever experienced. You can attend this show multiple times, and depending on who they pull from the audience for a pint and a song, you'll get a different version each time.

The choreography in THE CHOIR OF MAN is energetic and perfectly complements the music. The synchronized movements and dynamic routines add a visually captivating dimension to the show. The performers' enthusiasm and chemistry are palpable, creating a contagious energy that resonates with us in the audience.

Throughout the production, all nine guys sing their hearts out like there's no tomorrow. The vocal harmonies showcased by the cast are nothing short of astounding. The precision and beautiful blend of voices create a mesmerizing auditory experience.

One of the standout features of this production is its immersive nature. The guys don't confine themselves to the stage but interact with us throughout the show. It's a delightful departure from the typical "fourth wall" separation seen in most theatrical productions.

One of the most endearing moments of the night is when the Beast (King), showing his vulnerable side, brings a highly enthusiastic female audience member onto the stage. She sits there, entranced, as he serenades her with a slowed-down, sultry version of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."

The eclectic music reads like my Spotify playlist, ranging from Josh Groban, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sia, Paul Simon, and Sly Fox, among others. Each song gets its own unique spin by the singer/musician.

Although every song is equally beautifully choreographed and sung, two of my favorite performances are the sexy rendition of "Escape: The Pina Colada Song" by Barman (Runicles) and the heart-wrenching version of "Dance with My Father Again" by Poet. The latter had me wiping away tears because, having interviewed Going, this adoptee recently found his birth father, and this song took on a whole new meaning.

Another poignant moment comes from the Romantic (Riseley), hopelessly swiping for a boyfriend on a dating app. He heartbreakingly sings Adele's "Hello" while the other guys watch sports on an invisible television in slow motion.

One of the most touching parts of the show is when Poet gathers the choir into a circle to describe what home means to them. They candidly let the audience into their lives, with Poet sharing their personal memories. I especially love that THE CHOIR OF MAN challenges the 'Men don't show emotion' toxic masculinity, and The Jungle is a safe space to be welcomed, cared for, and, above all, loved.

Run, don't walk, to see this uplifting production for the feel-good factor alone. It's a musical experience that entertains and leaves you with a sense of connection to the guys. You won't be disappointed, you'll be highly engaged, and you might even score a free beer. THE CHOIR OF MAN is at Straz Center through December 10.