Review: Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year at Early Bird Dinner Theater

“No. I mean, other people would have gotten "Be My Love" or "Some Enchanted Evening". Me, I get; "If I Knew You Were Coming I'd Have Baked A Cake...”- George

Same Time, Next Year is a romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade that premiered in 1975 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The plot revolves around a man and woman, George and Doris (respectively), who meet together once a year for a rendezvous over the course of 24 years despite being married to other people.

Over the span of 24 years, George and Doris, who have six children between them, develop a much deeper level of intimacy for one another, despite only meeting once a year for a clandestine weekend. They discuss births, deaths, and marital woes amidst the ever-changing social climate that plagues their existence over the course of a span of two decades.

Over the course of its tenure on Broadway Same Time, Next Year saw many stars take on the roles of George and Doris. Ellen Burstyn and Charles Grodin assumed their respective roles when the show opened in March of 1975, both of whom stayed on in the show until their final performances in October of that year. Burstyn and Grodin were succeeded by Joyce Van Patten and Conrad Janis, who lasted until November of 1975, and then went forward by headlining the show’s first National Tour which began in December of 1975 and ran until May of 1976.

Over the course of its tenure on Broadway, Same Time, Next Year played a total of 1,453 performances and went on to produce two National Tours, a Bus/Truck Tour, and productions in Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and many other international locations.

Received by Critics as one of the “funniest shows about love and adultery to ever hit Broadway...” Slade produced a run-away hit with Same Time, Next Year. The show was nominated and received three Tony Awards (of which it won one), four Drama Desk Awards (winning two), and one Outer Critics Circle Award (winning respectively).

Opening June 24, 2023, Same Time, Next Year takes the stage at Ed Fletcher’s Early Bird Dinner Theater in Clearwater, FL. Produced by Susan Fletcher Linardos, and starring Alan Mohney, Jr. as George, and Debbie Yones as Doris respectively, this romantic comedy will make you laugh until you can’t see straight.

Early Bird Dinner Theater known for past productions of Sylvia, and Nunsense, take on the work of Bernard Slade and from start to finish knock it out of the park. Under expert direction by Alan Mohney, Jr., the pace of the 24 year rendezvous never drags, never loses its spark, and always brings something fresh, new and exciting to the stage in each scene. With unique staging and integration of video montage that ushers us through the gaps in time, making this an incredibly enjoyable evening/afternoon at the theatre. Set to the backdrop of iconic music from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s Same Time, Next Year is a perfect trip down memory lane.

As George, Alan Mohney Jr. is dynamic. He’s quick on his feet, no-holds-barred funny and endearing all at the same time, making for an exceptional performance. You never get a feeling that anything is forced, for his delivery is as genuine as it comes.

As Doris, Debbie Yones is magnetic, and truly a force here. Her back and forth with Mohney’s George is so natural from the start. She takes you on a journey of the ups and downs, ins and outs of her life as a married woman, all the while keeping you completely invested in her plight.

Sharp as a tack, and quick with wit, this ensemble deserves all the accolades for a truly hilarious turn as our trysting couple.

Such natural effervescence graces the stage and is on display between the two performers. It only makes sense as this is how they met 7 years ago playing these very same roles.

With scenic design and construction by Mohney and Mike Arnold, Same Time, Next Year transports you from our world to the inner workings of a hotel room shared by two friends as they bring us along on their journey. Lighting Design by Mohney also adds another element to the show and works well to adapt to the surroundings of the character’s world. Sound Design by Debbie Yones added a wonderful layer to the show, and includes some of the best music of the two decades spanning the course of the story, there is something for everyone to love here. By help of the stage manager Jill Finlayson and the stagehands Vicki Walton and Mike Arnold, Same Time, Next Year moves at a swift pace allowing the audience to always remain invested. Costumes/Wig/Props by Debbie Yones allow each character to assume their unique personalities within the structure of the story.

Bernard Slade’s Same Time, Next Year will make you laugh, make you cry, and make you stop and think about taking the chance you’ve always wanted to take. Time is only on our side for so long, why not make the most of the time we have left?

Early Bird Dinner Theater is the perfect spot to enjoy dinner and show, for just $45 who could go wrong? Interested in reservations? Make sure to phone (727)446-5898 to secure your reservations for Same Time, Next Year, onstage through July 30, 2023. Make sure to leave your Name and Telephone Number. Just as an FYI, I like to include that in order to keep operating costs down and prices affordable, EBDT does not accept credit cards. You can visit Click Here for more information.

PHOTO CREDIT: MITCHELL BROADWATER