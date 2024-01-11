Previews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank Theatre

Drama/comedy runs Jan 12-21, 2024

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
ROCK ME AMADEUS - LIVE! to be Presented at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing A Photo 2 ROCK ME AMADEUS - LIVE! to be Presented at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
ThinkTank Theatre's SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen Opens This Friday January 12th Photo 3 ThinkTank Theatre's SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen Opens This Friday January 12th
The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024 Photo 4 The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024

Previews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank Theatre

Opening on January 11-21 at Stageworks Theatre, ThinkTank Theatre debuts SHE KILLS MONSTERS.

Written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Katie Calahan, the cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS features Gaby Alezard, Jacqueline Do, Parker Greenblatt, William Alejandro Barba, Sofia Pickford, Via Shea, Adeline Richardson, Grace Grammig, Megan Merritt, Kayley Jewel, Jamie Saunders, Robert Logan Mays, and George Tsambis.

Set in 1995 with music and references to the 1990s aplenty, the play is about Agnes Evens grieving the unexpected loss of her sister, Tilly. Though the siblings weren't especially close, a notebook containing a D&D game scenario her sister created helps Agnes discover things about Tilly that she never knew.

Agnes learns that Tilly was a well-known, passionate Dungeons and Dragons player. To unlock more mysterious secrets, Agnes recruits a "dungeon master" named Chuck to help her understand and grieve her loss.

Actors George Tsambis and Jacqueline Do, who play Steve/Narrator, and Tilly Evans discussed the play and their roles.

A 2021 State University of New York Purchase graduate, Tsambis described his reaction to reading the script and the multiple characters he plays.

"I couldn't stop laughing. Honestly, I thought it was funny, silly, and a little campy. I also thought there is something underlyingly beautiful about the story being told," he said. "I am blessed to play both Steve and the Narrator. As the Narrator, I'm sort of an omnipotent being who I like to think knows it all and is above it all but still very much wants to be an instigator. Steve is just the funniest person ever. He is a fantastic little nerd who just wants to be in with the crowd."

A recent USF Theatre grad, Evans, said, "I definitely related to Agnes more than I related to Tilly. Over the years, I started as a preppier person and have grown into nerdier. I think it's funny that I was cast as Tilly. Agnes is a cheerleader, and Tilly is a D&D nerd. It's about two opposite words. Agnes is upset that she never really knew her sister and learns about all these things the sister is into.

Evans said that Agnes never understood Tilly. Up until her passing, she thought she was weird and embarrassing.

"After her death, Agnes spends the entire show trying to figure out how to play D&D and why it was important to Tilly. It's an interesting journey that Agnes goes on. I love this story because it's a comedy, but by the end of the show, you learn the characters have layers to them. It's really fun to see the character development and the obstacles they have to face."

Evans expressed that she thought the show's theme is acceptance, to be more understanding to people you don't know or who live in an entirely different world than you.  

Tsambis added, "What's fantastic about this show is no matter who you are, there is something that will resonate with you or that you will relate to. It's a beautiful and sad story about how Agnes uses these insights from Tilly's life to come to terms with her sister's death. As the Narrator, I have a fantastic line at the end of the opening monologue: 'This is the story of how Agnes, the average, learns to finally fight and kill monsters.' I think it is very metaphorical in the sense that she's getting over her death and finally comes to terms with the inner demons she faces for not knowing her sister. It's also very campy too. I love the beauty on top of the comedy of the entire show. The overall message of the show is the past only makes you stronger, and it never defines you."  

SHE KILLS MONSTERS is at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602. Performances are January 12-21. The production runs January 11th-21st, 2024, and is presented at Stageworks Theatre. Those interested are invited to join ThinkTank for the Opening Night Celebration on Friday, January 12, at 7:30 pm for preshow D&D activities, cosplay, and an after-show toast. There will be a "sensory friendly" matinee performance on Saturday, 1/13. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.thinktanktya.org.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT LET FREEDOM RING at Straz Center Photo
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT LET FREEDOM RING at Straz Center

Performing at the first ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT: Let Freedom Ring in 2024 are the choir Voices of Unity, singers from Walton Academy, spoken word artist 13th Disciple, Star Divas Step Team, and musicians Juice.

2
TampaRep to Present STRAIGHT WHITE MEN in February Photo
TampaRep to Present STRAIGHT WHITE MEN in February

TampaRep presents Straight White Men, a provocative comedy exploring identity, privilege, and masculinity in contemporary America. Follow three brothers as they navigate family dynamics during the holiday season.

3
ThinkTank Theatres SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen Opens This Friday January 12th Photo
ThinkTank Theatre's SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen Opens This Friday January 12th

ThinkTank Theatre’s She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen opens this Friday, January 12th. Don't miss this hilarious and heartfelt production running from January 11th-21st at Stageworks Theatre.

4
American Stage Summer Camp Expands Programming for All Students Photo
American Stage Summer Camp Expands Programming for All Students

It’s never too early to think about Summer. American Stage will launch Summer Camp 2024.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... Deborah Bostock-Kelley">(read more about this author)

Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT LET FREEDOM RING at Straz CenterPreviews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT LET FREEDOM RING at Straz Center
Previews: DR DAVID AND FRIENDS perform benefit concert for the New Tampa Players' Penguin Project and Ampersand TheatrePreviews: DR DAVID AND FRIENDS perform benefit concert for the New Tampa Players' Penguin Project and Ampersand Theatre
Previews: THE NUTCRACKER SUITE at Ovations Dance RepertoryPreviews: THE NUTCRACKER SUITE at Ovations Dance Repertory
Previews: FUNNY GIRL at Straz CenterPreviews: FUNNY GIRL at Straz Center

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
Alabama Story in Tampa/St. Petersburg Alabama Story
Powerstories Theatre (1/11-1/21)Tracker
The Chinese Lady in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Chinese Lady
American Stage Theatre Company (1/31-2/25)
Nunsense - The Mega Musical in Tampa/St. Petersburg Nunsense - The Mega Musical
Carrollwood Players Theatre (3/01-3/17)
Company in Tampa/St. Petersburg Company
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (1/09-1/14)
The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
Twelfth Night in Tampa/St. Petersburg Twelfth Night
Jobsite Theater (1/17-2/11)
The Rocky Horror Show in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Rocky Horror Show
Jobsite Theater (7/10-8/04)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Tampa/St. Petersburg The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
MAD Theatre of Tampa (1/26-2/10)PHOTOS
Rosies - The Women Who Riveted The Nation in Tampa/St. Petersburg Rosies - The Women Who Riveted The Nation
Carrollwood Players Theatre (2/09-2/18)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Tampa/St. Petersburg Jesus Christ Superstar
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You