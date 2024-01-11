Previews: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at ThinkTank Theatre

Opening on January 11-21 at Stageworks Theatre, ThinkTank Theatre debuts SHE KILLS MONSTERS.

Written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Katie Calahan, the cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS features Gaby Alezard, Jacqueline Do, Parker Greenblatt, William Alejandro Barba, Sofia Pickford, Via Shea, Adeline Richardson, Grace Grammig, Megan Merritt, Kayley Jewel, Jamie Saunders, Robert Logan Mays, and George Tsambis.

Set in 1995 with music and references to the 1990s aplenty, the play is about Agnes Evens grieving the unexpected loss of her sister, Tilly. Though the siblings weren't especially close, a notebook containing a D&D game scenario her sister created helps Agnes discover things about Tilly that she never knew.

Agnes learns that Tilly was a well-known, passionate Dungeons and Dragons player. To unlock more mysterious secrets, Agnes recruits a "dungeon master" named Chuck to help her understand and grieve her loss.

Actors George Tsambis and Jacqueline Do, who play Steve/Narrator, and Tilly Evans discussed the play and their roles.

A 2021 State University of New York Purchase graduate, Tsambis described his reaction to reading the script and the multiple characters he plays.

"I couldn't stop laughing. Honestly, I thought it was funny, silly, and a little campy. I also thought there is something underlyingly beautiful about the story being told," he said. "I am blessed to play both Steve and the Narrator. As the Narrator, I'm sort of an omnipotent being who I like to think knows it all and is above it all but still very much wants to be an instigator. Steve is just the funniest person ever. He is a fantastic little nerd who just wants to be in with the crowd."

A recent USF Theatre grad, Evans, said, "I definitely related to Agnes more than I related to Tilly. Over the years, I started as a preppier person and have grown into nerdier. I think it's funny that I was cast as Tilly. Agnes is a cheerleader, and Tilly is a D&D nerd. It's about two opposite words. Agnes is upset that she never really knew her sister and learns about all these things the sister is into.

Evans said that Agnes never understood Tilly. Up until her passing, she thought she was weird and embarrassing.

"After her death, Agnes spends the entire show trying to figure out how to play D&D and why it was important to Tilly. It's an interesting journey that Agnes goes on. I love this story because it's a comedy, but by the end of the show, you learn the characters have layers to them. It's really fun to see the character development and the obstacles they have to face."

Evans expressed that she thought the show's theme is acceptance, to be more understanding to people you don't know or who live in an entirely different world than you.

Tsambis added, "What's fantastic about this show is no matter who you are, there is something that will resonate with you or that you will relate to. It's a beautiful and sad story about how Agnes uses these insights from Tilly's life to come to terms with her sister's death. As the Narrator, I have a fantastic line at the end of the opening monologue: 'This is the story of how Agnes, the average, learns to finally fight and kill monsters.' I think it is very metaphorical in the sense that she's getting over her death and finally comes to terms with the inner demons she faces for not knowing her sister. It's also very campy too. I love the beauty on top of the comedy of the entire show. The overall message of the show is the past only makes you stronger, and it never defines you."

SHE KILLS MONSTERS is at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602. Performances are January 12-21. The production runs January 11th-21st, 2024, and is presented at Stageworks Theatre. Those interested are invited to join ThinkTank for the Opening Night Celebration on Friday, January 12, at 7:30 pm for preshow D&D activities, cosplay, and an after-show toast. There will be a "sensory friendly" matinee performance on Saturday, 1/13. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.thinktanktya.org.