Previews: 2026 JIMMY AWARDS at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre

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Tampa Bay’s Broadway Stars of the Future winners, Jayden Vega and Emma Armstrong, are on their way to Manhattan as they prepare to join 116 of the nation’s top high‑school performers at the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards, taking place Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. Hosted by actor and comedian Bowen Yang, the showcase brings together students from 58 regional programs across the country, and Tampa Bay will be represented by two performers whose talent and dedication stood out all season.

For Emma, the honor feels both thrilling and deeply meaningful. “I am so incredibly honored and excited to get to represent Tampa Bay and Broadway Star of the Future at the Jimmy’s,” she says, calling Florida “packed with high‑school talent” and describing this opportunity as something she is “so grateful for.”

She sees the week ahead as a turning point. “To me this trip is my first taste of true professionalism as a performer,” she explains. She looks forward to returning to Juilliard for training with industry professionals and peers who share her drive, describing the experience as “a wonderful opportunity to challenge myself in every aspect of performing.”

Emma is especially excited to meet the other nominees. “I cannot wait to hear about everyone’s love for theatre and get to know people that I will see again in the professional industry,” she says. She believes the friendships and artistic exchanges ahead will shape her long after the week ends.

Her preparation has focused on staying grounded and present. “My biggest element of preparation is checking in with myself daily and making sure that I am ready to learn and grow,” she says. Her audition piece, “Vanilla Ice Cream” from She Loves Me, reflects her love for discovery in performance, offering “an incredible range of voice and acting.”

The moment she is imagining most is stepping onto the Minskoff stage. “This is a moment every performer dreams of,” she says, certain it will stay with her for life.

As Jayden and Emma head into a week of rehearsals, coaching, and once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences, Tampa Bay will be cheering them on from home. The countdown to the Jimmy Awards has officially begun.