Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Jennifer Leigh Warren Join the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS at American Stage

Legendary stage and film actresses Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Jennifer Leigh Warren are coming to St. Pete to perform in American Stage's production of School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play, running Feb. 2 - Feb. 27, 2022. This modern comedy by Jocelyn Bioh has been playing to rave reviews across the country. The production will be directed and choreographed by American Stage Producing Artistic Director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

"Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Jennifer Leigh Warren are iconic African American actors of stage and screen," said Marahaj. "For years, both their bodies of work have enriched the fabric of African American cinema and theater in such a profound and soul-stirring way. Through their total dedication to their craft they have had tremendous influence on a generation of African American actors to know that it is possible to dream without a ceiling in our industry."

Phyllis Yvonne Stickey was most recently seen in "Shameless" and has performed in over 30 films including "New Jack City," "What's Love Got To Do With It?," "The Inkwell," and "Malcolm X." Ms. Stickney's stage credits are just as long. She has performed at venues such as Harlem's New Heritage Theatre and Lincoln Center.

"I am always grateful to be able to work on stage!" said Ms. Stickney. "This opportunity to work with American Stage offers new challenges to grow and expand as an artist and individual. School Girls is a contemporary piece and I get to play with another generation of artists while adding to my repertoire; that's exciting. Plus I am ALWAYS happy to work with Mr. Maharaj."

Jennifer Leigh Warren is lauded for her show-stopping Broadway performances as the original Alice's Daughter in Big River (singing "How Blest We Are", written for her by composer Roger Miller). She was also the original Crystal in the Howard Ashman/Alan Menken hit Little Shop Of Horrors. And she was recently featured in Fox's Rent: Live. She won two BroadwayWorld awards for her solo concert "Diamonds Are Forever: Songs of Dame Shirley Bassey." Her film credits include the Martin Scorsese produced/Alison Anders directed "Grace of my Heart," Sean Penn's "The Crossing Guard," Garry Marshall's "Valentines Day," "What's Love Got To Do With It," Larry David's "Sour Grapes." TV: "Pretty Little Liars," "Lipstick jungle," "ER," "Scrubs."

"I am excited to be reunited with the oh so talented Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, to share the stage with Ms. Phyillis Yavone Stickney and to work with young stage artists," said Ms. Warren.

Mr. Maharaj went on to say, "As we are in the midst of this glorious renaissance at American Stage, having Phyllis and Jennifer Grace our stage with their epic talents feels like a natural progression as this exciting next chapter in the history of our theatre unfolds."

Rounding out the cast is Jada Austin, Massiel Evans, Siobhan Marie Hunter, Aguel Lual, Phineas Slaton, and Ivy Sunflower.

For cast bios please visit AmericanStage.org/school-girls