Photos: Get a First Look at FRANKENSTEIN at Jobsite Theater

The production runs through November 12.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Jobsite, resident theater company of the Straz Center, gives life to Spooky Season once again with Nick Dear’s award-winning adaptation of Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN. 

Get a first look at photos below!

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature (Paul J. Potenza) is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker (Giles Davies). Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, neglect, cognitive development, and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic of both the sci-fi and gothic horror genres. Nick Dear’s electrifying adaptation emphasizes intense human emotion and the complexities of human relationships over shock and gore, however audiences should still be advised that aspects of the story remain unsettling over 200 years after publication.

Davies and Potenza were last scene together as Count Dracula and Renfield in our record-breaking production of DRACULA in 2022. Jobsite has also recently staged epic horror hits like MISERY and DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE. The company has performed Hallowe’en shows since their first season, now 25 years ago!

DATES ADDED: due to popular demand, performances have been added on Wednesdays Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets start as low as $25, but prices increase by date based on demand. The first week of performances, Oct. 18-22, sold out well in advance and the second weekend is going fast.
 

Photo credit: Stage Photography of Tampa

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater

Frankenstein at Jobsite Theater




