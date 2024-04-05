Photos: First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At American Stage

See first look photos of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" running now through May 5 at Demens Landing Park, directed by Kenny Moten.
See first look photos of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" running now through May 5 at Demens Landing Park, directed by Kenny Moten.
Talking teapots and clocks, an emotionally-stunted beast, a determined princess - you know the story. American Stage's Park show is the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast.
Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a young prince spellbound to appear as a monster due to his shallow ways. When a fierce and independent young woman enters his castle, the love story of a lifetime takes hold as true love's kiss stands between the Beast and his redemption in this Disney classic.
Photo Credit: Chaz D Photography
Alexi Ishida
Nik Vlachos, Chris Cordero, and Company
Alexi Ishida, Kristin Carbone, Justine Grace
Nik Vlachos and the Cast of Beauty and the Beast
Joey Birchler
Alexi Ishida and the Cast of Beauty and the Beast
Joey Birchler, Curt Denham
Alexi Ishida and the Cast of Beauty and the Beast
Videos