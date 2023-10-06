Photos: First Look At INDECENT At American Stage

The love story celebrates Jewish culture and reminds us of the consequences of censorship, religious persecution, and homophobia.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

See first look photos of the American Stage production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT, running October 4-29, 2023, a play that recounts the first lesbian kiss in the 1923 play GOD OF VENGEANCE. The love story celebrates Jewish culture and reminds us of the consequences of censorship, religious persecution, and homophobia.

INDECENT stars Cynthia Becker (Vera), Cody Taylor (Mendel), Emma Friedman (Chana), Eric Olson (Otto), Michael Raver (Lemml),  Josephine Phoenix (Halina),  Mykail Cooley (Avram), Kira Burri (Female Swing), and Anthony Gervais (Male Swing).

This is the American Stage directorial debut of producing artistic director Helen R. Murray and the first show in their 46th Season. The show also features performances in Yiddish and English, and musicians will take the stage with the cast to perform traditional folk music & dance. 

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Chaz D Photography

