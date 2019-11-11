Photo Flash: Get a First Look at American Stage Theatre Company's SILENT SKY

Article Pixel Nov. 11, 2019  

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea, and instead must chart the stars for a renowned astronomer. In her free time, while she attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth and balance her dedication to science with with family obligations and the possibility of love.

Photo Credit: Joey Clay

Benjamin T. Ismail, Vickie Daignaul

Karel K. Wright, Susan Mari

Benjamin T. Ismail, Susan Maris

Benjamin T. Ismail,Susan Maris

Kate Berg, Susan Maris

Susan Maris



