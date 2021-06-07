Outcast Theatre Collective Presents DIONYSUS ON THE DOWN LOW

At the intersection of art and social justice, Outcast Theatre Collective is committed to asking tough questions, and following through with answers. Outcast Theatre Collective is exploding back into live theatre with the first of their shows this season. Written by Michael Proft, Dionysus on the Down Low is being brought to a stage near you for its World Premiere - live at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside.

After LGBT activist David Okello (played by Theron Butler) flees his native Uganda when his life is threatened in the wake of a proposed anti-homosexuality bill, he takes shelter in Boston with Matthew Teitman (played by Jonathan O'Brien), an LGBTQIA rights advocate with the ACLU. As Matthew helps David obtain political asylum, personal, political, and sexual tensions rise as two men with disparate cultural values and desires struggle - sometimes explosively - to find common ground.

"As we reckon with recent history, many of us are having to reconsider how larger social structures - such as racism and homophobia - have impacted our relationships. Dionysus on the Down Low gets right to the heart of the personal and political struggles that can haunt intimate relationships. We see David and Matthew try to figure out if love is enough to hold them together despite their differences. As Matthew and David navigate their burgeoning romance, society's inequities infiltrate their safest spaces and force us to confront the ways in which structural inequities are reflected in interpersonal connections," said Clareann Despain, Dionysus on the Down Low Director & Vice President of OTC

Performances will take place July 22nd - 24th at 8:00 PM with a Sunday matinee performance on the 25th at 3:00 PM. Outcast Theatre Collective extends their thanks to Stageworks Theatre for the use of their space; all performances will be staged at Stageworks Theatre at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd suite #151, Tampa, FL 33602. In accordance with all COVID-19 guidelines, Stageworks is committed to procedures and practices to keep audience members and performers safe. Visit Stageworks' website for more information: https://stageworkstheatre.org/covid19/.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through Outcast's website. For more ticketing information, visit our website: https://www.outcasttheatre.org/dionysus.