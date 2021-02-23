New Experimental Theatre Company Off Kilter Launches With THE VELOCITY OF GARY (NOT HIS REAL NAME)

Off Kilter, a new Avant-Garde theatre company coming to St. Petersburg offers its first independent piece, The Velocity of Gary (Not His Real Name).

Artistic Director Derek Baxter curates a story of addiction and revelation with a powerful narrative by playwright James Still that showcases a resonating theme of "anything can happen." During this 75-minute production a full range of personality and visual language is explored in this exceptional piece, offering an intimate account of Gary (Not His Real Name)'s world. As a young queer hustler in NYC attempting to navigate his own journey armed only with a leather jacket and a pair of leopard print underwear, he's beginning to feel rejected at every turn he takes. That is, until he finds a man that gifts him the weapon of his greatest assets: humor, pain, and hope. It's that same hope that drives "Gary" towards the life he's meant to live despite the ups and downs that life tends to create. Featuring Hippie Griswold and Steven C Fox, the role of Gary splits into two as one provides the gripping audial narrative while the other displays a visual guide for the troubled soul.

Beginning to find their own footing, Off Kilter aims to put local professional talent on the St. Petersburg stage and cultivate a community that as they take an experimental approach that is edgy and intentional with each of their projects. Audiences will experience the spark of unique artistry, compelling journeys, and a one-of-a-kind production with an Avant-Garde flair. In the heart of St. Petersburg, those who are not often seen on the fringe will find a sacred space of artists who all have the common thread of appreciating groundbreaking theatre.

Artistic Director, Derek Baxter, an award-winning director has worked alongside several entertainment companies such as Disney Entertainment, Field Entertainment, Forbidden Broadway, and more is proud to bring this Creative Loafing Best of the Bay award-winning theatre company to St. Peterburg. The city's vibe and cultural is a perfect fit for the experimental work to be curated through Off Kilter, whose mission is to stand at the edge of theatre exploring boundaries, ourselves, and the Avant-Garde.

Off Kilter can't wait to invite you into their world, introduce you to Gary (Not His Real Name), and welcome you to explore the new Avant-Garde.

The Velocity of Gary (Not His Real Name) runs from March 12 to March 21, 2021 at The Mar St. Pete, 2309 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33713. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available for $25.

For more information, visit offkiltertheatre.com.

Please note: this performance contains adult situation, adult language, and possible nudity. If you are interested in potential trigger warnings please reach out to the theatre for more information.