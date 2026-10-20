METEOR SHOWER to Open at American Stage This Fall

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American Stage continues its fall season with the opening of METEOR SHOWER on November 4th, 2026. Written by acclaimed comedian Steve Martin, this comedy is about marriage, desire, and the strange forces that pull people together—and tear them apart.

Norm and Corky host a dinner party for their new friends, Gerald and Laura, to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But their guests are anything but ordinary—funny, unpredictable, and seemingly determined to unravel their hosts simply for the thrill of it. As the meteors streak overhead and cocktails flow, reality begins to bend, civility dissolves, and the evening spirals into gleeful absurdity. METEOR SHOWER is recommended for ages 16+ for mature language and adult themes.

This production runs through November 22, 2026, with two special performances: one featuring a post-show talkback following the 7 PM performance on Thursday, November 12th, 2026, and an ASL Night for the 8 PM performance on Saturday, November 14th, 2026. As part of PINELLAS COUNTY THEATRE WEEK, the final week of performances will be subject to a buy one-get-one ticket deal that can be found on Tampa Bay Arts Passport's website (https://tbartspassport.com/theatre-week).

Norm will be played by Michael Gregory, who is making his American Stage debut alongside returning artists Cynthia Beckert* (Vera, INDECENT) as Corky, Dylan Barlowe (director, TALES BY TWILIGHT: DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS) as Gerald, and Darilyn Castillo* (Mother, THE GOOD PEACHES) as Laura. They are joined by Troy Brooks (Rapunzel's Prince, INTO THE WOODS IN THE PARK) as Swing for both Norm and Gerald, and Jemier Jenkins (Jin, THE FIGS) as Swing for both Corky and Laura.

American Stage's Interim Artistic Director, Anthony Gervais, will be taking on the directorial duties and sound designing the show, having this to say about his selection of this particular play:

The creative team is rounded out by Chloe Marie Dipaola* (Production Stage Manager), Summer Dawn Wallace (Intimacy Choreographer), Alexander Whittenberg† (Scenic Designer), Mario Gonzalez (Lighting Designer), Macy Smith (Costume Designer), Tyrese Pope (Sound Technician), Marcus Wehby (Props Designer), Troy Brooks (SFX/Makeup Designer), William San Giacomo (Master Electrician), Skylar Jay (Scenic Artist), Thad Engle (Technical Director), Kylie Knickerbocker (Interim Costume Shop Manager), Leo Dougherty (Stagecraft Fellow), Lucy Hart (Assistant Stage Management Fellow), and Sarah Donnelly (Costume & Wardrobe Fellow).

METEOR SHOWER is presented by Supporting Sponsors Willi Rudowsky & Hal Freedman and Jim Albert & Lisa Sawczuk. American Stage's 2026–2027 Mainstage Series is sponsored by Raymond James, Crown Automotive, Pinellas Community Foundation, and The Shubert Foundation.

Alongside their 2026–2027 season, American Stage debuted ACCESS THE STAGE (https://www.americanstage.org/box-office), a flexible four-tier ticketing program. By enabling their audiences to choose the ticket price that works best for them, they are opening their doors a little wider to make live theatre more accessible to all members of their vibrant community. A limited number of single tickets start at $20. For more information, contact their box office at (727) 823-PLAY (7529) or boxoffice@americanstage.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 02 Hrs 28 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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