A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN to Open American Stage's 2026-2027 Season

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

American Stage's 49th Season, A SEASON OF ICONS, will kick off on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, when the Tony-nominated musical A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin lights up their mainstage. Written and created by Randy Johnson, this soulful concert experience features the Queen of Rock 'n Roll and her biggest influences as they take you on a rousing musical journey filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort. It runs through October 11, 2026, with two special performances: one featuring a post-show talkback on Thursday, September 24, 2026, and an ASL Night on Saturday, September 26, 2026. It is recommended for ages 13+ due to adult language and mature themes.

The role of Janis will be played by Laura Frye*, who returns to the show after playing Standby for the lead role in Florida Studio Theatre's recent production. Her Standby in this production will be played by Ryan Joustra, last seen at American Stage as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS in the Park, who will be taking the stage for all of the Saturday matinee performances.

The Joplinaires, characters who represent the women who inspired Joplin's music, will be played by Syreeta S. Banks* (Aretha Franklin/Etta James), Delores McKenzie* (Blues Singer/Chantel), Canela Vasquez (Nina Simone/Chantel), and Ariel Blue (Odetta/Bessie Smith/Chantel), with Sabrina Hamilton as Swing. They will be joined by a live band that features Jason Tucker (keys), Keith Meek (guitar), Nico Remy (drums), and Robert Baldridge (trumpet). The show is directed by Tony-nominated producer and award-winning director Céline Rosenthal-. As they observed in their director's note:

Janis Joplin didn't just perform songs—she gave voice to something deeply personal and profoundly universal. That kind of honesty is rare—and it's what makes her story, and this piece of theatre, feel so vital.

The creative team is rounded out by Jason Tucker (Music Director), Vanessa Russo* (Choreographer), Kristen Martino# (Scenic Designer), Ethan Vail (Lighting Designer), Wendell C. Carmichael (Costume Designer), Christopher Kinney (Sound Designer), Marcus Wehby (Props Designer), William San Giacomo (Master Electrician), Skylar Jay (Scenic Painter), Chloe Marie Dipaola* (Stage Manager), Timon Brown (Director of Production), Thad Engle (Technical Director), Kylie Knickerbocker (Interim Costume Shop Manager), Leo Dougherty (Front of House Mixer/Stagecraft Fellow), Lucy Hart (Assistant Stage Management Fellow), and Sarah Donnelly (Costume & Wardrobe Fellow).

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is presented by Brian Reale, alongside Supporting Sponsors Beth A. Houghton & Scott K. Wagman, Gwendolyn & Gordon Johnson, and Vickey & Mark Kleinsmith, and Hospitality Sponsors Willi Rudowsky & Hal Freedman. American Stage's 2026–2027 Mainstage Series is sponsored by Raymond James, Crown Automotive, Pinellas Community Foundation, and The Shubert Foundation.

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming