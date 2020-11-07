Performances take place November 5-8 .

Live Oak Theatre presents Adventures In Wonderland, its first Acorn Theatre production, performed by The Youth Theatre class.

Performances take place November 5-8 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.

Purchase tickets at https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/.

COVID-19 safety measures:

Temperatures are taken of anyone who enters the building. Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the building and we've been spraying down seats, ballet barres, bathrooms, doorknobs and just about everything else that can be sprayed on a regular basis.

For outdoor performances, seating will be socially distanced according to each group's reservation. Individual socially distanced seats are available, as well. We request that our audience wear masks when standing in line or going indoors. When seated in your socially distanced outdoor seating you may remove them if you prefer!

For INDOOR performances, seating will be socially distanced according to each group's reservation. Individual socially distanced seats are available, as well. Masks will be required at all times while indoors for the duration of the show and while in line for dessert/coffee.

